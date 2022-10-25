Reitumetse Makwea
Cabinet ignoring Zondo’s recommendations will be dealt with legally, says analyst

In the final part of the State Capture Report, Zondo said this was fundamental for stronger accountability and expressed concern over the electoral system, arguing that people may have wanted to vote for the ANC, but did not want Jacob Zuma as head of state.

Cabinet deliberately ignoring recommendations by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to change South Africa's constitution and allow for the president to be directly elected will open a can of worms for a lot of litigations from civil organisations, according to political analyst Dr John Molepo. Accountability is key In the final part of the State Capture Report, Zondo said this was fundamental for stronger accountability and expressed concern over the electoral system, arguing that people may have wanted to vote for the ANC, but did not want Jacob Zuma as head of state. “[This is] aimed at ensuring that anyone who...

