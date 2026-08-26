Cachalia vows justice after Knysna killings as four face court

Former mayor Aubrey Tsengwa was shot dead on Wednesday night, 19 August 2026 in Joodsekamp.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia descended on Knysna after the brutal killings of former mayor Aubrey Tsengwa and two other men in separate incidents, vowing justice as four suspects face conspiracy charges and investigators pursue every lead in the politically charged case.

Cachalia visited the coastal town on Tuesday, 25 August 2026.

Shooting

Tsengwa was shot dead on Wednesday night, 19 August 2026, in Joodsekamp.

According to preliminary information, Tsengwa was driving with three passengers when an unknown man opened fire on the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

During his visit, Cachalia received a comprehensive briefing from the South African Police Service (Saps) on the investigations into the killings and the progress made by the investigating teams.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said Cachalia met with the Mayor, Council members and the ANC’s provincial leadership – underscoring the gravity of the crimes that claimed the lives of their colleagues.

“Four suspects are in custody and have been charged with conspiracy to commit the murder of Mr Tsengwa. One suspect will appear before the Knysna Magistrate’s Court tomorrow whilst the other three suspects will appear again on Monday, 31 August 2026, for formal bail applications.”

Murder

Cachalia was also briefed on the investigation into the shooting on Thursday night in which Tyololo and Mr Matiwane were killed.

Mogotsi said the investigation remains ongoing.

“During his visit to Knysna, the Acting Minister also visited the families of Mr Tsengwa, Mr Tyololo and Mr Matiwane to convey his condolences and pay his respects.”

Saps commended

Cachalia commended the Saps investigative teams for the progress made thus far and urged them to continue working with determination to ensure that all those responsible are identified, arrested and brought before the courts.

“The progress made in these investigations demonstrates that the police are pursuing every available lead. We must ensure that those responsible for these murders are brought to justice. My visit to these families was not only to convey my condolences, but to assure them that the State has a responsibility to pursue justice.

“We owe it to the families and to the people of Knysna to ensure that these investigations receive the attention and resources they require,” Cachalia said.

Investigations are ongoing.