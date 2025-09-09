Cachalia warns gangs in Western Cape amid deadly shootings and violence

Three people, including alleged gangsters, have been shot and killed in separate attacks at a court in Cape Town.

Acting police minister Feroz Cachalia says the state needs to use all available resources to confront the issue of gangs in the Western Cape, especially at court buildings across the city.

This comes after a series of deadly shootings at courts.

One person was gunned down in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in April, another in Mitchells Plain about a week ago and one in Athlone on Friday.

Gang killings

Speaking to the media after meeting senior police officials in the Western Cape, where the rise in gang-related killings has come to light, Cachalia said police must take action.

“I think it’s very important for the community to be involved in this effort and to work with the police, but my message to the police is that they’ve got to redouble their efforts.

“It’s to deal with what is an evolving crime pattern. My view is that it’s not just old-style gang violence. I think this is organised crime, and the State needs to use all its available resources to confront this problem,” Cachalia said.

‘Evolution’

Cahalia said there has been an “evolution” of gang violence.

“It has deep historical roots; it’s been there for a long time. What we’re dealing with is organised transnational crime. These are syndicates that are well-armed, and they have financial resources.

“These are businesses accumulating large amounts of money, they have access to guns, and they are supplying drugs. So we’re going to have to fight this problem in a comprehensive way,” Cachalia said.

Police not the problem

Cachalia added that the problem of gang violence is not the result of inadequate policing.

“The solution to gang violence requires enhanced intelligence, driven policing, and I think that was my message to the police today.”

Warning to gangs

Cachalia had a message for the gangs.

“I think they must understand, many of them live in our communities, but they are harming people. They’re destroying communities, and they’re also attacking our state institutions. This is not just ordinary crime,” Cachalia said.

“I think this is the kind of crime that affects our national security, and so they have to understand this is a serious matter, and those of us who represent the people and who are working in the State cannot accept this situation, so I’m going to be pulling out all the stops.

“Unless I see a retreat of these drug lords and gangs, they’ve got to step back, stop the violence, otherwise they’re going to force us into a situation where we have to take more and more action against them.”

The army

Cachalia said the action would include police making more arrests, roping in the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) to assist in dealing with the scourge of gang violence.

Cachlia said he was in discussion with officials about deploying the army.

“All of them said it’s not a good idea,” Cachalia stated. “So for the time being, let me say I think that’s not an option that I’m considering.”

Arrest

Western Cape Judge President Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana and Deputy Justice Minister Andries Nel also visited the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday following the deadly violence.

Nel confirmed a suspect was arrested for trying to smuggle a firearm at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. In April, a man was killed after a suspect smuggled two guns into the court.

Nel said urgent interventions to deal with gang violence and violence at the court in the province are underway.

Mabindla-Boqwana said the killings have become a scourge. “The attacks in the court precinct are attacks against our democracy; they are attacks against the administration of justice.”

