Cachalia: We can’t confirm conclusively that we are dealing with a serial killer in Kempton Park

Police minister Firoz Cachalia says preliminary investigations have not conclusively found there is a serial killer in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, but...

Police minister Firoz Cachalia says preliminary investigations have not conclusively found there is a serial killer in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, but nothing is being ruled out.

Nine women have been killed in the city in recent months, with police now investigating whether the murders are related. As concerns around a serial killer hang, it was revealed that the area has the highest number of kidnappings in the Gauteng province.

Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga said on Sunday that of the nine bodies, only one had not yet been identified. Seven families have been informed of their deceased loved one.

She urged people to be in constant contact with their female relatives in the city and urgently report them missing, if needed.

Are we dealing with a serial killer?

Cachalia said three people have been brought in for questioning, but investigations so far have not “confirmed conclusively that we are dealing with a serial killer” on the loose.

“All the cases are not necessarily linked, and there is some indication of different modus operandi and motives.

“But nothing yet has been excluded while investigations are ongoing.”

He said both human and financial resources were being used to respond to the crisis in the city, including roping in Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Mkhwanazi is leading a national task team against organised and violent crimes.

“Let these even spur us to further action. We cannot accept gender-based violence as a permanent reality. It must come to an end.”

This is a developing story