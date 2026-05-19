Calls for greater consequences for dodgy buses transporting illegal immigrants [VIDEO]

Chabane said that despite the mandates of the two agencies, it is unacceptable that incidents of foreign buses transporting illegal immigrants continue to be intercepted within the country.

Earlier this week, authorities intercepted an unroadworthy bus travelling from Malawi to Johannesburg carrying 75 passengers, including undocumented immigrants who were travelling in a 70-seater bus.

Since then, the chairperson of Home Affairs, Mosa Chabane, has emphasised that the transportation of illegal immigrants has posed multiple challenges and said that harsh consequences should be imposed on officials who allow it, because “it is unacceptable”.

43 arrested

South African Police Service (Saps) authorities stopped an unroadworthy bus travelling on the N1 in Limpopo, coming from Malawi and headed to Johannesburg, transporting 75 passengers.

A total of 43 out of the 75 passengers were arrested on the scene because they were undocumented immigrants travelling illegally.

The Home Affairs chairperson, Mosa Chabane, has called for greater consequence management and accountability against officials of the Border Management Authority and the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency during the portfolio committee discussion that took place on Monday, 18 May 2026.

This comes after noticing an increase in unroadworthy foreign buses transporting undocumented immigrants within the country.

‘It is unacceptable’

Chabane said that despite the mandates of the two agencies, it is unacceptable that incidents of foreign buses transporting illegal immigrants continue to be intercepted within the country.

“The two agencies must adopt a zero-tolerance approach to this illegality.”

He further asserted that for a long time, the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency has threatened to take a firm stance by withdrawing permits of bus companies knowingly transporting undocumented immigrants.

“This year alone, numerous bus companies have been intercepted transporting illegal immigrants. There appears to be no follow-through in enforcing the law, which is unacceptable,” he emphasised.

Chabane further noted that despite the funding shortfall the Border Management Authority experiences, the continued illegal entry of foreign nationals into the country at an alarming rate remains unacceptable.

Stronger Consequences

He called for strong consequences to be imposed against officials who have facilitated the movement of undocumented foreign nationals into the country.

“Where there is illegality, it must be met with decisive law enforcement and consequences. We cannot and will not accept the subversion of our laws for nefarious and selfish ends.”

Mosa welcomed the efforts made by the South African Police Service, who intercepted the bus in Limpopo during operations, and called for a more coordinated, intelligence-driven approach to curb this issue.

He noted that the transportation of undocumented immigrants poses multiple challenges, including illegal entry into the country and the use of unroadworthy buses, which also contribute to road accidents and the high death toll on South African roads.