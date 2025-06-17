Calls to probe R131 million police sick leave bill

Criminologist Willem Els said the situation was a problem within the police.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has been lambasted for spending more than R131 million on absent police officers.

According to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, the hefty amount has been spent on police members who have been on paid sick leave for more than six months during the 2023-24 financial year.

Criminologists said it was not a problem to look after the police, but said the matter should be investigated.

The staggering figure was revealed by Mchunu when responding to questions in parliament.

He conceded the total number of Saps employees – who were on paid sick leave for the period under review – was 618.

Prof Witness Maluleke, a senior criminologist from the University of Limpopo, said: “The spent money is channelled to good use, as they are still police members until declared unfit and incapacitated.

“It is hoped that they will recover to add numbers to the already stretched Saps population. It should be noted that the Saps ratio to the citizens cannot be achieved and the mission of fighting crime remains an impossible mandate for the Saps.”

Extended leave

Crime investigator Chad Thomas said that it was concerning that some police members were on extended leave.

“For the sake of the physical and mental well-being of the members, it needs to be established which members should be medically boarded or not,” said Thomas.

Criminologist Willem Els said the situation was a problem within the police.

“According to regulations within the police, whenever you are on sick leave you have the benefit of going on sick leave as part of your service agreement,” said Els.

“But should your commander believe or have a hint that you are abusing the system, they are under the obligation to take you to the district surgeon.

“Then, the district surgeon will see you and will be asked to give a verdict to either confirm your medical condition, or to write a statement that you are actually not as sick as you claim to be.”

ALSO READ: About 5 300 police officers leave the Saps annually, parliament told

Misuse of public funds

DA deputy spokesperson on the police, Lisa-Maré Schickerling, said the expenditure was shocking and a misuse of public funds which demands urgent accountability.

“The DA demands that the minister of police launch an independent audit to investigate.”

NOW READ: Here’s how much government paid capped, sick leave to employees in the public service