Commuters stranded as taxi go-slow disrupts transport, operations at Cape Town International

The chaos prompted authorities to deploy alternative transport measures and consider legal action.

Thousands of Cape Town commuters were left stranded on Friday morning after an unofficial taxi go-slow disrupted services across several parts of the city.

The chaos prompted authorities to deploy alternative transport measures and consider legal action.

The Western Cape Mobility Department confirmed that taxi operations were either suspended or running at reduced capacity at several key transport hubs.

Go slow

Nyanga and Wynberg were among the hardest hit, with no taxi services operating, while Mfuleni, Langa, and the Cape Town Station Deck reported limited operations.

The following disruptions were observed

Nyanga: No taxis operating

Mfuleni: Limited taxi operations

Langa: Limited taxi operations

Wynberg: No taxis operating

Cape Town Station Deck: Limited taxi operations

One commuter took to social media to vent his frustration.

“Cape Town International Airport at a standstill… taxi strike affecting even airports… no staff could arrive, and the entire system collapsed…”

Cape Town international airport at a stand still … taxi strike affecting even airports… no staff could arrive and entire system collapsed… where’s @Our_DA @geordinhl pic.twitter.com/WFHpTJ8ArN — MHLANGAvincent (@StyleJoburg) October 30, 2026

Western Cape Mobility Department spokesperson Byron La Hoe said officials began monitoring the situation early on Friday morning.

“Early morning monitoring confirmed disruptions at several taxi ranks, with services either suspended or operating at reduced capacity,” said La Hoe.

No communication

According to the department, the taxi industry had not sent any formal communication about the suspension or reduction of services.

“These disruptions come amid intensified government efforts to end taxi-related violence and protect commuters. The department is currently considering legal options to address the ongoing conflict,” La Hoe said.

Bus and Rail

To help affected commuters, authorities urged residents to use available bus and rail services while implementing alternative support measures on the ground.

“The department’s Mobility Information Taxi has also been deployed to assist commuters at taxi ranks, manage long queues, and provide information on available transport alternatives,” La Hoe said.

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku reiterated that commuters should not suffer because of disputes within the taxi industry.

Monitoring

The department said it continues to monitor affected areas closely and has called on taxi industry leaders to act responsibly and work towards restoring normal services as soon as possible.

“The safety of commuters remains government’s priority,” La Hoe added.

Officials have urged commuters to plan ahead and consider alternative transport options while efforts continue to resolve the disruption.