Proposed Cape Town sea reclamation project to unlock 30 000 jobs and R8 billion in GDP

The V&A Waterfront wishes to expand over 200 meters into Granger Bay, bringing thousands of job opportunities.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment has called for comment on plans to expand a section of the Cape Town shoreline.

The V&A Waterfront, jointly owned by Growthpoint Properties and the Government Employees Pension Fund, last year began the process to expand its footprint into the ocean.

Members of the public wishing to express their thoughts on the issue were on Monday given 30 days to make submissions.

R24b V&A Waterfront expansion

The land reclamation project will add 38 100 square meters (m2) to the Granger Bay area by filling shallow seabeds with rock and sand.

This will include 8 000m2 for costal protection, 15 400m2 for mixed use development and 14 700m2 for open spaces and public amenities.

“The proposed reclamation area is located north of the Granger Bay Point Precinct of the V&A Waterfront between the western dolos revetment and the Oceana Power Boat Club Public Launch Site,” the department explained

Among the highlights of the development will be a hotel, commercial developments, residential accommodation, and leisure activities.

The new property will extend roughly 240 meters into the bay, feature 800m of breakwater barriers and allow for improved conditions for boating, kayaking and swimming

The cost will be an investment of a projected R24 billion, with R8.8 billion projected to be added to the country’s gross domestic product.

Construction is believed to unlock 26 900 jobs, with an estimated 5 000 jobs over 20 years created once operations begin.

Parliament still to approve

The project is still subject to parliamentary approval, with the supporting documents for the V&A Waterfront’s application available on the department’s website.

“The Act requires that the Minister undertake a publication consultation process to obtain the public comments on the proposed reclamation.

“The second part of the process involves parliamentary ratification, where the Act requires that if Ministerial pre-approval is granted, the pre-approval must be ratified by Parliament,” the department stated this weekend.

It clarifies that the pre-approval process does not negate the need for environmental authorisation and related assessments.

“Where parliament ratifies the pre-approval process, the V&A Waterfront will be expected to submit the final reclamation application, environmental authorisation granted, ratified pre-approval decision for the Minister’s final decision,” the department stated.

