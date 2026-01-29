Cape Town warns residents as dam levels plummet

The city has also warned that the spike in water usage continues to impact dam levels across the metro.

Cape Town is facing an urgent water-use alert, with dam levels at almost 20% lower and daily consumption exceeding over 80 million litres per day, surpassing the city’s target compared to last year.

Authorities have issued an urgent appeal for residents to use water wisely after dam levels dropped significantly following a surge in consumption amid the recent hot weather.

Dam levels

The city’s combined dam storage levels currently stand at 62.2%, which will need to last until the next seasonal rainfall cycle.

“Lower annual rainfall last year resulted in reduced inflows to dams, placing increased pressure on the City’s water supply system,” the city said.

“While taps are not at risk of running dry at this stage, continued high water use could rapidly change the situation and result in restrictions unless consumption is brought down urgently.”

Millions of litres

The City’s MMC for Water and Sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien, said Capetonians are using 1,062 megalitres of water per day, which is above the municipality’s target.

Cut back

Badroodien said residents need to cut back urgently to avoid possible water restrictions.

“Water usage this past week has unfortunately peaked, so we are 87 million litres a day over our target. Team Cape Town, we need all hands on deck to help bring our collective use down.

“We must reduce the unnecessary litres of water used in our homes, in industrial and agricultural processes and at work. We can’t afford to be complacent. We must closely keep track of consumption indicators on a weekly basis,” said Badroodien.

Actions

Badroodien said the city is busy with various actions, including consistently resolving reported pipe bursts and water leaks reported through official channels.

“Since the drought, the City has and continues to invest in upgrading aged water pipes, improving pressure management, fixing leaks faster and strengthening metering along the water supply network.”

Badroodien called on residents to work together with the city and be water-wise so that the city can collectively use less than the target of 975 million litres of water per day.

