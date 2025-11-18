Millions allegedly paid to Cele and Masemola by Cat Matlala, Brown Mogotsi tells Madlanga Commission

Cele and Masemola allegedly demanded R25 million and R10 million respectively.

North West businessman Oupa Brown Mogotsi detailed why he began a relationship with alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and the role he played in a disputed R360 million contract.

Mogotsi testified on Tuesday in Pretoria before a commission investigating claims of political interference, corruption, and criminal misconduct within the justice system.

His testimony primarily centred on Matlala and his highly contentious R360 million health services contract with the South African Police Service (Saps).

The contract was awarded in June 2024 to Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, for health-risk management services, but was cancelled almost a year later in May after irregularities were uncovered.

Brown Mogotsi testifies at Madlanga commission

Mogotsi, who had earlier revealed he serves as a contact agent (undercover operative) for the police’s Crime Intelligence division, outlined his connections to Matlala.

Mogotsi testified that in 2024, he was informed that Matlala’s business had links to former police minister Bheki Cele, who had an “interest” in the R360 million tender.

His handler, a Crime Intelligence officer, instructed him to gather information, but only after the 29 May 2024 general election.

“He had a view that changes would be made in this regard on a political level,” the witness said.

Mogotsi told the commission his assignment was to infiltrate and gather as much information as possible about Matlala.

He also recounted that Crime Intelligence officials had presented information to Cele in October 2018 on jihadist group Boko Haram, which included a reference to a “John Wick” character — later identified as Matlala.

The presentation contained Matlala’s ID number, prior convictions, pending cases, and withdrawn cases.

He questioned Cele’s parliamentary testimony, in which the former minister claimed he only met Matlala in December 2024.

Mogotsi also confirmed that Cele had indeed stayed at Matlala’s penthouse in Menlyn Maine, Pretoria, in January this year, while attending an ANC lekgotla.

“It’s true. We actually had to arrest minister Cele at that time.”

Meeting with Sibiya

Mogotsi told the commission he reached out to suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya in an attempt to build a relationship.

Sibiya had succeeded the late Sindile Mfazi, who died in July 2021.

Earlier in his testimony, Mogotsi stated that Mfazi had previously assigned him tasks.

He later explained he reached out Sibiya and met him at his office in August 2024, disclosing that he was a co-agent.

He intended to discuss two issues: the R360 million tender and the alleged cover-up of theft involving Crime Intelligence CFO Philani Lushaba.

“When we spoke, General Sibiya did not trust me. He was not comfortable.”

Mogotsi indicated that he informed Sibiya of the irregularities in the Matlala contract.

Sibiya approved the continuation of Mogotsi’s mission and provided him with Matlala’s contact details.

“My task was simple. I had to get close to Matlala and identify the syndicate involved in the tender, including, if any, Saps members.”

Mogotsi said he had to convince Matlala that he was close to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and could raise any concerns about the tender directly with the minister.

He added that investigations were ongoing and could not provide “solid names” of those involved.

Brown Mogotsi meets Cat Matlala

Mogotsi confirmed a phone call with Matlala on 7 December 2024, a day after law enforcement raided his house in search of kidnapped businessman Jerry Boshoga.

During the call, Matlala expressed frustration over not receiving payments from the tender.

Mogotsi then met Matlala in Johannesburg on the same day, where Matlala complained about the police operation and asked Mogotsi to speak with Mchunu, also attempting to open a criminal case.

According to the witness, Matlala told him, “These people are very ungrateful”.

Mogotsi disclosed that Matlala stated National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola demanded R25 million from him, of which R5 million had been paid, and Cele demanded R10 million, of which only R2 million had been paid.

Matlala also told Mogotsi that Cele and Masemola had a “comeback” plan for Cele to return as police minister and intended to remove Sibiya from his position.

ANC January 8 event

Mogotsi later said Matlala wanted to meet Mchunu after the ANC’s January 8 celebrations in Cape Town and offered to support the event by paying for ANC members’ attendance.

Matlala allegedly contributed R149 000 for transportation and entertainment, with additional funds for eight individuals.

Payments were made to a company owned by Mogotsi’s fiancée, a travel agent, who then distributed the funds to service providers.

Mogotsi confirmed he misled Matlala, never arranging a meeting with Mchunu as instructed by his handler.

“Indeed, they never met.”

Instead, Mogotsi offered a meeting with Sibiya.

“Remember, if he has frustrations about his business, you would want him to meet someone who will make him realise that ‘oh, you mean business’.”

When asked what value Sibiya would bring, given Matlala’s alleged payment to the deputy national police commissioner, Mogotsi explained he could not simply tell Matlala that the Mchunu meeting would not happen.

Mogotsi also claimed Matlala contacted him from prison after KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s 6 July press briefing.

Matlala allegedly told Mogotsi while in prison that during his April visit to Durban, he intended to meet Mkhwanazi, who could allegedly “solve all his difficulties”.

Mogotsi said he had arranged for an Uber driver to serve as an informant to monitor Matlala’s movements, paying the informant R1 000.

Matlala was dropped at a hotel and later picked up by a Mercedes-Benz, ultimately being dropped off at a house in Umhlanga.

