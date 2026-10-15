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Central substation explosion means those in Joburg’s inner city will have to wait longer for power

Picture of Enkosi Selane

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

3 minute read

15 October 2026

09:12 am

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The explosion has cast doubt on the restoration timeline, the utility said after the fire.

Explosion at central substation

Image: Supplied/ City Power

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An explosion at Central Substation on Wednesday evening has set back efforts to restore electricity to parts of Johannesburg, according to City Power.

Residents in Marshalltown, Wemmer, Selby, parts of the Inner City, and sections of Albert, Eloff, Commissioner, and Anderson Streets remained without power.

What happened at Central Substation

City Power said technical teams were trying to restore supply through a newly installed feederboard when the blast happened.

Emergency crews responded quickly.

“Smoke is coming from the substation, and Emergency Management Services (EMS) is on site attending to the incident,” City Power said.

The Selby incomer, which had failed a day earlier, failed again during the same attempt. The cause of the blast was still unknown.

“The extent of the damage and the cause of the explosion have yet to be established,” City Power said.

Restoration target no longer certain

The explosion has cast doubt on the restoration timeline, the utility said after the fire.

“City Power can no longer confirm the earlier target of restoring supply to most affected areas by midday tomorrow, Thursday, 15 October 2026,” City Power said.

A new estimate depended on the site being declared safe, an assessment of the damage and the repairs needed.

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City Power described the blast as a major blow to the work already underway.

“This incident is a further setback to the restoration work underway at the substation,” City Power said.

City Power responds to hardship for residents and businesses

City Power addressed the impact on those affected by the long outage.

“City Power acknowledges the prolonged disruption and the hardship faced by residents and businesses,” City Power said.

The utility said its crews had been working to bring power back before the explosion.

“Teams have been working to restore supply, and this latest incident has further complicated those efforts,” City Power said.

Safety warning and where to get updates

City Power said it would share news on the equipment and the next steps as soon as facts were confirmed.

“We will provide an update on the condition of the equipment and the next steps once verified information is available,” City Power said.

The utility also warned people to keep away from its infrastructure.

“Customers are urged to stay clear of the substation, underground cable tunnels, manholes and other electricity infrastructure,” City Power said.

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