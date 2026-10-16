Charlotte Maxeke hospital cancer treatment continues, says Gauteng health department

The department said it was recruiting for two vacant medical physics posts and talking to the regulator.

The Gauteng Department of Health said on Thursday that cancer patients at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital are still receiving radiation therapy amid questions over licensing of machines and staff shortages.

“The hospital’s four machines remain operational, with radiation therapy services continuing daily as normal,” the department said. It said two machines had been bought to widen access to cancer care.

It then addressed the licensing claims directly.

“The Department also informs the public that the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has not revoked any Radiation Oncology licence at the hospital,” it said.

Staffing delayed licence for two new machines

However, the department did acknowledge that licensing for the two new Elekta Harmony Pro machines was not licensed for clinical use yet.

SAHPRA raised concerns about staffing for the expanded service.

“We can also confirm that all personnel currently employed in Radiation Oncology are qualified,” the department said.

The department said it was recruiting for two vacant medical physics posts and talking to the regulator.

“The two new machines will only be used for clinical treatment once the outstanding staffing and licensing requirements have been addressed and the necessary authorisation has been granted,” it said.

DA says patients are at risk

The department was responding to claims made by the DA on Wednesday.

According to DA Gauteng health spokesperson Madeleine Hicklin, unnamed sources said SAHPRA had revoked licences for two machines because of a shortage of qualified staff. She said this effectively halved the hospital’s radiation service.

“This is a devastating blow for cancer patients who depend on the hospital for life-saving radiation treatment,” Hicklin said.

She said the DA would put questions to Health MEC Faith Mazibuko.

“Cancer treatment cannot be put on hold,” Hicklin said.

Machines bought before bunkers were built

Hicklin also raised two machines bought two years ago for Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

“Yet, the bunkers needed to house these machines have still not been built, leaving expensive equipment in storage instead of being used to treat cancer patients,” she said.

The department acknowledged that three machines meant for Dr George Mukhari and Chris Hani Baragwanath hospitals were bought before their bunkers existed.

It said it would move them to North West and the Eastern Cape, with one going to the former and two to the latter.

“The Department is pursuing the construction of two new oncology centres, one at each hospital, to strengthen radiation oncology services,” the department added.