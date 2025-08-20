Charred body of man found under corrugated sheets in Katlehong

The grim discovery was made by residents on Wednesday morning.

A charred body of a man has been found under burnt corrugated sheets in an informal settlement in Katlehong North.

The grim discovery was made by neighbourhood residents on Wednesday morning.

Shack fire

Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said firefighters from Thokoza fire station responded to a single-room shack fire just after 10am.

“The firefighters responded with the water tanker fire engine, and on arrival, the shack was found extinguished and dismantled by residents.

“A severely charred body was identified under the burnt building rubble. The patient is aged 35, his identity is withheld due to security and safety reasons,” Ntladi said.

Investigation

Ntladi said the incident is being investigated. It is thought that it could be a case of mob justice.

“As per information on the scene, the incident happened during the night, and fire and rescue services were only notified this morning. It is allegedly a mob justice incident.

“South African Police Services (Saps), we’re called to the scene, and responsibilities handed over to them after paramedics declared the patient dead,” he said.

Ntladi added that forensic pathology services were also called to the scene for the removal of the body to the appropriate pathological facilities.

