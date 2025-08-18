Gauteng’s load reduction schedule for this week

Eskom’s load reduction schedule has power cuts in both the morning and evening for various areas across the province.

Multiple Eskom-serviced areas across Gauteng will face a wave of scheduled load reduction power cuts this week.

The scheduled outages will run from Monday to Sunday, with power cuts varying from four to five hours for most areas.

Areas affected under Eskom’s load reduction schedule

The morning load reduction runs from 5am to 9am. Areas affected during this slot include Dobsonville, Orlando East, Vereeniging, Sharpeville, Sebokeng and Kagiso.

The evening outage runs from 5pm to 10pm. Areas affected during this slot include Kagiso, parts of Vosloorus, Garankuwa, Protea South, Naledi and surrounding areas.

To see if your area is affected, click on the link below:

Load-reduction-schedule-GAUTENG-AUG-2025

The schedule works on a seven-day rotation with various areas alternating between slots.

This structure provides residents with some predictability regarding when they might experience power outages.

