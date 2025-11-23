‘Check us on Tuesday’: Morero says Joburg will stay clean after G20 Summit

Morero said the reason the city wasn't clean before was due to 'a management issue'.

Johannesburg’s Mayor Dada Morero says the city will remain clean and in order after the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

Morero commits to keeping Joburg clean

Morero spoke to the media on the last day of the G20 meeting of heads of state on Sunday, where he committed to keeping the city clean.

“l said this when I became mayor that the city has the capacity to turn around, and I said part of my work is to ensure that I deal with the constraints and the management teams to ensure that I unblock what has been making them not to move as managers and as leaders.

“I have always said it is a management issue, so we have to deal with that and that is why we are beginning to see results,” he said.

Morero claimed that he has also stabilised the governing coalition in the City of Johannesburg. He said this contributed to the success of the G20 Leaders’ Summit and the other G20 meetings held in the city.

“That is why we are seeing the results now. It took a great deal of time from November to around June. We had to set up the systems, and now we are seeing the results,” he said.

Despite this, Morero said he still has to address some issues with service delivery.

“We will be able to sustain this? It is simple, check us on Tuesday, if we are not on the ground on Tuesday, then it means that we were doing it for the G20,” he said.

Joburg mayor says ‘G20 was successful’

Morero said the city had not spent funds outside their allocated budget for hosting the G20. He described the summit as a success on all fronts.

“From where I am sitting, I think the G20 was successful. From a logistics point of view, there is traffic management, and we have been able to facilitate the movement of heads of state, delegates from the hotels to the venue and everywhere else. Things have been smooth.

“The content of the conference, in terms of the declaration, puts Africa at a better position to advance the issues that have affected the continent, whether it’s on climate change or debt reform.

“Particularly debt reform; this is a matter that African countries must take forward to ensure that we can achieve what we want to achieve… It is a critical area,” he said.

A general view of Johannesburg during day one of the G20 Summit on 22 November 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

The success of the G20 will boost Morero’s campaign as he seeks to become the ANC chairperson in Johannesburg at the party’s upcoming regional elective conference.

The date for this conference has not yet been confirmed, but it is expected to take place before the end of the year.

Morero is expected to contest the position of regional chairperson against Finance MMC Loyiso Masuku.

