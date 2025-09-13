Three children among six injured after truck ploughs into cars in KZN

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accicent,

Six people, including three children, have been injured in a serious accident after a truck lost control and ploughed into two light motor vehicles in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accident occurred on the M13 Durban-bound near Maytime Spar in Kloof just after 12:30pm on Friday Afternoon.

‘Chaos’

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they received numerous calls about the accident.

“We immediately dispatched multiple ambulances and advanced life support paramedics to the scene. Paramedics found chaos on the scene as they found that a truck with a trailer had lost control and ploughed into two light motor vehicles.

“A total of six patients had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene by ALS Paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care that they required. The truck driver escaped injury,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson said while the events leading up to the crash are unknown, police and KZN Metro Police were in attendance and will be investigating further.

KZN minibus crash

Meanwhile, the KZN Transport Ministry has ordered an urgent probe into the Pietermaritzburg minibus crash that killed four children, with a preliminary report expected within 48 hours.

The province is reeling from the accident that happened on Thursday after the driver allegedly lost control of his taxi and ploughed into a crèche. The minibus’s brakes apparently failed on the twisty road.

Arrest

KZN MEC for transport and human settlements, Siboniso Duma, said the driver of the minibus has been arrested.

Duma also addressed allegations that the driver abandoned the vehicle before it ploughed into the crèche.

“It’s a sensitive matter. It’s better that we take into cognisance the families, because blowing it out of proportion and then later correcting it would be unfair. At this point in time, we are dealing with prelims.”

Investigation

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa announced that RTMC, together with the KZN traffic authorities, are investigating the cause of the crash.

The ministry said a preliminary report will be concluded in 48 hours.

