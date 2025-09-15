Driver flees after at least 20 children injured after taxi plunges off bridge in KZN

KZN transport MEC said law enforcement officers are searching for the taxi driver

At least 20 children have been injured in another taxi-related accident in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood that the minibus taxi veered off the road and plunged a few metres down the KwaKhetha Bridge on P127 on Monday morning.

Driver fled

According to the KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, the driver fled the scene.

“Most disturbing is that the taxi driver disappeared, and law enforcement agencies are looking for him,” Duma said.

“Learners are from Matomela High School, Luthando High School and Sthunjwana Primary School.

“They have been taken to Gomane Clinic and Harry Gwala Regional Hospital (Edendale Hospital),” Duma said.

Taxi accidents

This is the third accident involving a school pupil transport in the Umgungundlovu District within four days.

Four pupils died on Thursday,11 September, and several others are still in the hospital.

“We are calling on the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KwaZulu-Natal to come closer to these accidents involving taxi associations.

“The Automobile Association estimates 70 000 minibus taxi crashes annually, with taxis experiencing double the crash rate of other passenger vehicles,” Duma said.

Investigation

The KZN Transport Ministry has ordered an urgent probe into the Pietermaritzburg minibus crash that killed four children.

The province is reeling from the accident that happened on Thursday after the driver allegedly lost control of his taxi and ploughed into a crèche. The minibus’s brakes allegedly failed on the twisty road.

On Friday, 12 September, six people, including three children, were injured in a serious accident after a truck lost control and ploughed into two light motor vehicles in KZN.

The accident occurred on the M13 Durban-bound near Maytime Spar in Kloof just after 12:30pm on Friday afternoon.

