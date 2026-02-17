China announces start date to tariff-free trade deal with Africa

The deal excludes Eswatini, the only African country maintaining diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced the 100% tariff-free trade agreement between China and Africa will come into effect from 1 May.

He said China will extend the comprehensive zero-tariff treatment to the 53 African countries having diplomatic ties with China.

Eswatini left out of the arrangement

This excludes Eswatini which is the only country in Africa not to have diplomatic ties with China, as King Mswati continues to embrace Taiwan, an island that Beijing claims is part of its territory.

In a message over the weekend to the 39th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Xi expressed his optimism over the trade agreement.

“We continue to encourage the conclusion of agreements on economic partnership for shared development, and will further expand the access of African exports to China through upgrading the existing green lanes.”

‘New opportunities for Africa’s development’

He said the process will “unlock new opportunities for Africa’s development and the joint pursuit of modernisation”.

Xi commended South Africa for taking a lead in signing the Framework Agreement on Economic Partnership for Shared Development (Caepa) in Beijing on 6 February.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Trade Industry and Competition Parks Tau and China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao.

Global south and continental integration

He said China and South Africa will strive to conclude an early harvest deal by the end of the next month, as scheduled.

“This will ensure SA can enjoy zero-tariff treatment in a long-term and stable manner in compliance with World Trade Organisation rules and benefit from other institutional arrangements aimed at integrated development in trade and investment,” Xi said.

The China-Africa deal is a temporary preferential arrangement introduced by China in full recognition of the domestic procedural requirements of some African countries and the difficulties in completing tariff negotiations within a short timeframe.

Xi said it is guided by the principle of sincerity, results, amity and good faith.

“It doesn’t conflict with the early harvest negotiations conducted between China and SA under the Caepa framework,” he said.

“The global south is gaining strength amid once-in-a-century transformations sweeping across the world.

“Over the past year, the AU rallied African countries to actively advance continent-wide integration and firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Africa. It is encouraging to see Africa’s global standing and impact enjoying a steady rise as a result.”

