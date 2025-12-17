Christmas cancelled: Shebeshxt to languish behind bars as court denies bail

Polokwane court refuses bail for Shebeshxt, meaning the rising musician will have to cancel all booked festive season gigs.

Musician Lehlogonolo Chauke, better known by his stage name Shebeshxt, will spend Christmas and New Year’s behind bars.

This follows the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court decision to deny him bail, dealing a heavy blow to the rising Lekompo star.

The decision was delivered on Wednesday morning by Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi. It followed weeks of intense legal arguments between the state and the defence.

Lekompo star Shebeshxt denied bail

The court ruled that Chauke had failed to demonstrate exceptional circumstances. These would have justified his release on bail, a key requirement in cases of this nature.

As a result, the matter has been postponed to 18 February 2026.

This means the musician will remain in custody throughout the festive season and into the new year.

Chauke, also known as Shebe Maburna, faces serious allegations linked to a violent altercation.

The incident reportedly took place in Ladanna on October 19.

According to the state, the Lekompo sensation allegedly shot and wounded a motorist during the confrontation. This incident has since sparked widespread public interest and debate.

During the bail hearing, the defence attempted to argue that Chauke posed no flight risk. They claimed he should be granted temporary freedom while awaiting trial.

State opposed bail

However, the state opposed the application. Their argument was that the accused had not met the legal threshold required for bail, especially given the gravity of the charges.

In his judgment, Magistrate Netshiozwi agreed with the state’s position.

He concluded that Chauke had not provided sufficient evidence to warrant his release.

The ruling effectively ends any hope of the artist reuniting with family or supporters. This is during what is typically the busiest and most lucrative period for musicians.

The denial of bail marks a dramatic pause in what had been a fast-rising music career. Shebeshxt has built a strong following within the Lekompo scene.

Strong following in Lekompo scene

He is known for energetic performances and street anthems that resonate deeply with young audiences, particularly in Limpopo and surrounding provinces.

News of the court’s decision has triggered strong reactions on social media.

Fans are expressing shock and disappointment, while others have emphasised the seriousness of the allegations. They stress the need for due process to take its course.

For now, Chauke’s future remains uncertain.

He awaits his next court appearance in February 2026. Until then, the artist will remain behind bars.

His legal battle overshadows his musical success, turning what should have been a celebratory season into a sobering chapter of his life. Shebeshxt to spend Christmas behind bars as bail is denied.