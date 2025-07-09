City of Johannesburg takes a stand for clean air

#PauseAndBreathe is more than a one-day activation

On Saturday, 28 June, the City of Johannesburg, in collaboration with the pioneering Breathe Cities initiative, hosted the #PauseAndBreathe campaign across the city and with a flagship Hike for the Environment at Kloofendal Nature Reserve in Roodepoort.

Even as a cold front gripped Joburg, the sun broke through to warm residents who gathered to pause, breathe and take a collective stand for cleaner air.

The Hike for the Environment formed part of Youth Month celebrations and included a guided nature walk, youth-led environmental exhibits and interactive learning experiences.

Among the 200 attendees were representatives from Pikitup; student volunteers from the University of Johannesburg; South African Institute of International Affairs air quality youth ambassadors; the Johannesburg Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Environment; ward councillors; members of the Johannesburg Junior Council; and the Junior MMC for Environment.

Attendees showed strong community interest in air quality issues, and the conversation gained momentum online as people shared images and messages using #PauseAndBreathe, #CleanAirJozi and #JoburgCares to amplify the call for immediate action.

At 12pm, participants at Kloofendal paused mindfully to show support for clean air for all Joburgers.

All music and activity stopped for a brief moment, and breathing coach Marj Murray of Breathwork Africa led a guided breathing exercise. Across the city, residents also joined in, at home with family, at work or outdoors, sharing reflections and photos online.

In the lead-up to the day, Johannesburg Executive Mayor Dada Morero said, “Air pollution is not just a global environmental issue – it’s a public health emergency. In Johannesburg, we witness its effects most sharply during the winter months, especially in our most vulnerable communities. As Executive Mayor, I’m committed to mobilising the full resources of the city to take bold, decisive action that will clean our air, protect our health and secure a better quality of life for every resident.”

Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Jack Sekwaila, who took part in the Kloofendal event, said: “This day is about accountability – facing the environmental challenges head-on and standing together to come up with solutions that are not only sustainable, but are just, inclusive and empowering. We must work together as residents to phase out harmful practices and adopt cleaner technologies and put people’s health first.”

Everest mountaineer and expedition leader Sibusiso Vilane supported the campaign and shared on X, “I fully support the #PauseAndBreathe campaign for #CleanAirJozi. Clean air is essential for all life, everywhere. It is the breath of our existence, foundational to our health, ecological balance and well-being.”

The Kloofendal event also served as the official release of a new polling report supported by the City of Johannesburg and Breathe Cities: Defining a Clean Air Zone for Johannesburg. According to the report, 92% of surveyed Joburg residents are concerned about air quality, and 78% of people living with illnesses believe their conditions are linked to the quality of the air they breathe.

Johannesburg is one of 14 cities supported by Breathe Cities, a programme delivered by the Clean Air Fund, C40 Cities and Bloomberg Philanthropies to help cities reduce air pollution through data-driven strategies and community collaboration. As part of Breathe Cities, the city has reaffirmed its commitment to implementing air quality solutions and continuing public engagement.

#PauseAndBreathe is more than a one-day activation.

It marks the start of an ongoing programme of activities and awareness campaigns by the City of Johannesburg to improve air quality and involve residents in long-term change.

Three key initiatives are already underway:

A new study will identify the main sources of air pollution and highlight which areas of Johannesburg are most exposed. This will help the city design smarter, more focused interventions.

South Africa’s first real-world vehicle emissions testing campaign begins in July. Focusing on the transport sector, it will assess Joburg’s vehicle fleet and identify the types of vehicles and areas responsible for the highest emissions. The findings will inform future policy to reduce transport-related pollution.

A health risk assessment will quantify the impact of air pollution on residents. It will provide clearer links between air quality and public health and support stronger actions to protect communities.

Residents can learn more about clean air initiatives and how to get involved by following the city’s social media pages and official website.

