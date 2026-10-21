City of Tshwane confirms probe into Bronkhorstspruit water failures as tap water stays unsafe to drink

The public has been barred from visiting the water treatment plant.

Residents of Bronkhorstspruit have been cautioned not to drink, cook with or bathe in tap water while the City of Tshwane works to restore safe supply, according to Executive Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya.

On Tuesday, Moya said the City had ordered an investigation into why chlorine supplies were interrupted and why residents were not warned in time.

“Tap water from the affected system remains unsafe for drinking, cooking, bathing or other household uses and must only be used for flushing toilets until further notice,” Moya stated.

Tap water remains unsafe while tankers supply drinking water

The City said 35 water tankers were operating across affected communities.

Seven were municipal vehicles, and 28 belonged to service providers.

A 36th tanker was expected on Wednesday.

Moya said drinking water was being supplied from the Cullinan Water Treatment Works, with regular testing of filling points and tankers.

Deliveries were also made to healthcare facilities and schools.

“We are intensifying door-to-door public awareness activities and working with ward councillors and ward committees to coordinate tanker distribution and ensure residents know where to access safe drinking water,” she said.

Gastrointestinal cases decline from peak

According to the latest figures, new cases of gastrointestinal illness fell from a peak of 72 on 13 October to 16 on 18 October.

Moya said she visited Dark City Clinic in Ekangala on Tuesday, where healthcare workers reported fewer patients with symptoms.

“While encouraging, our priority remains preventing further illness and restoring access to safe drinking water,” Moya added.

Bronkhorstspruit treatment plant repairs under way

The City was working with Rand Water and the national Department of Water and Sanitation to speed up repairs at the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works.

Moya confirmed that enough chlorine was now available for cleaning and ongoing treatment.

“While this resolves the immediate supply interruption, further work is necessary before water from the plant can be declared safe for consumption,” she explained.

She warned that the plant could be temporarily shut down to allow equipment installation.

The City also began flushing and disinfecting the affected network, with daily water-quality monitoring.

Public barred from the Bronkhorstspruit water treatment plant

Moya said the City had been alerted that residents were visiting the plant. “I want to appeal to residents not to visit the facility,” she urged.

Rand Water was brought in to help upgrade and rehabilitate the site.

“A key requirement of this work is that the facility must be treated as a national key point,” Moya explained.

She warned that people moving in and out could disrupt urgent work. “So the security at the gate will not allow anyone who’s not authorised to be in the plant,” she cautioned.

Accountability for the failures

The City’s Chief Operations Officer was tasked with investigating procurement, operational and management processes.

Moya said the City would also cooperate with an independent investigation by the Water Research Commission.

“Where negligence or misconduct is identified, the City will act decisively in accordance with the applicable disciplinary processes,” Moya said.

She noted that she had accepted political responsibility for the response.

“Ultimately, our response must be measured not only by how we manage this crisis, but by the action we take to prevent it from happening again,” Moya concluded.