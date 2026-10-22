City of Tshwane warns that Bronkhorstspruit tap water still unsafe

Water tanker disinfection is currently underway.

The City of Tshwane warned on Thursday, 22 October, that water restrictions still need to be adhered to in several areas as the water crisis continues.

According to the city, the rules would stay until officials confirmed that the water was safe to use.

“During this period, tap water must be used only for flushing toilets,” the city stated.

The notice also listed the daily tasks residents had to avoid.

“Residents are urged not to use tap water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, bathing, washing clothes or washing fruit and vegetables,” the city warned.

Water tankers being disinfected

The City of Tshwane said water restrictions remained in Bronkhorstspruit Town, Zithobeni, Ekangala, Rethabiseng, Ekandustria, Riamapark, Bester and Cultura, Masada Dark City and Sokhulumi.

“Water tanker disinfection is currently underway to ensure safe water for Bronkhorstspruit residents,” the city said.

It explained that the work is part of an effort to rebuild public trust in the tanker service.

“The City of Tshwane is committed to transparency and will continue to share information and visuals of the disinfection process with the community.”

According to the city, photographs of tankers being disinfected would be posted on social media so residents could see that proper procedures were being followed.

Rand Water helps to stabilise supply

“Extensive work is underway with Rand Water to improve the treatment process, address water quality issues, and stabilise supply at the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works,” the city confirmed.

The city said the goal was a reliable and safe water supply for the town and surrounding areas.

“The city will continue to take the necessary steps to protect public health and ensure that tanker water meets safety standards,” it pledged.

Residents were encouraged to follow the city’s official social media channels for updates on the disinfection process and water quality improvements.