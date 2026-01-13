City Power cuts out the middleman, now communicates directly with residents

'The change will allow elected councillors to focus on their primary oversight responsibilities.'

City Power has announced that it began communicating directly with customers from Monday, 12 January 2026, moving away from its previous reliance on councillors as intermediaries.

The shift aims to streamline information flow and reduce the workload on elected representatives, according to spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

The utility has been working on overhauling its communication approach since early 2024, recognising that customers deserve timely updates without unnecessary obstacles.

Mangena explained that the current system, which relies heavily on WhatsApp groups managed by councillors, has failed to efficiently deliver outage information to residents.

“We recognise that while experiencing power outages can be inconvenient, it should not be compounded by a lack of timely information,” Mangena said.

New digital strategy to roll out in phases

City Power is implementing a comprehensive digital communications plan designed to meet the diverse needs of Johannesburg’s residents.

“This proposed strategy encompasses a gradual implementation spread across 12 months, providing sufficient time for the platform to undergo thorough performance assessments before subsequent launches,” Mangena stated.

The utility has already begun using alternative channels, including platforms and WhatsApp groups managed by the City of Johannesburg’s regional directors.

According to the spokesperson, the utility is also working with the city’s customer relations and urban management office, which is responsible for citizen relations and the dissemination of information about municipal programmes.

“We have already begun communicating outage updates, projects, and planned maintenance through this office,” Mangena said.

Councillors to focus on oversight role

While acknowledging the valuable support councillors have provided in keeping constituents informed, City Power has committed to scaling back its use of councillor WhatsApp groups for distributing messages.

Mangena emphasised that this change would allow elected officials to concentrate on their primary oversight responsibilities.

“It is important to clarify that councillors do not work for City Power and it would be unfair to burden them with our communication responsibilities,” he said.

The utility will remain available to councillors for oversight meetings and will continue addressing their questions in official forums.

Mangena expressed gratitude for the ongoing support from councillors across Johannesburg, noting that City Power would continue engaging with them on service delivery matters.

“At City Power, we are continually striving to enhance our communication with you, ensuring that you receive the information necessary to make informed decisions and to stay updated,” Mangena said.

