City Power said the aim was to protect the grid and reduce outages for paying customers.

City Power disconnected several inner-city properties in Johannesburg on Thursday over illegal connections and unpaid accounts worth more than R21 million.

The utility said the operation aimed to protect the network, curb revenue losses and reduce avoidable outages.

According to City Power, the operation was carried out with the City of Johannesburg, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and the Johannesburg Roads Agency’s Tactical Response Unit.

It targeted hijacked and illegally occupied buildings, as well as businesses suspected of bypassing the legal supply.

The utility stated that the debt remained unpaid.

Millions in unpaid electricity debt uncovered

On Commissioner Street, teams found a scrap metal and auto spares facility operating without a legal supply.

It owed more than R10.1 million, and teams removed its cables and halted operations.

The utility revealed that a student residence on Hadfield Road in Berea looked well maintained but owed R7.3 million. Meanwhile, a residential property on Smith Street in Braamfontein owed about R4.04 million.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena explained how this affected ordinary customers.

“Illegal connections and non-payment do not only affect City Power’s revenue; they have a direct impact on the quality and reliability of electricity supply to paying customers,” Mangena said.

He also warned about the risks of unsafe wiring.

“When infrastructure is overloaded, entire communities can experience repeated outages, while dangerous electrical installations put lives and property at risk,” Mangena added.

Dangerous wiring and flooded basements

In Doornfontein, an auto repair business on City-owned land on Eagle Road was connected straight to a busbar without a meter.

Teams removed the cable and cut the supply.

On Charles Street, a building that looked abandoned held informal structures with wiring running through alleyways and under staircases. Teams removed the circuit breakers and cables and disconnected the supply.

At a hijacked property on Catherine Road in Berea, flooded electrical chambers made access unsafe.

According to City Power, teams planned to return with Joburg Water once the basement was drained.

Mangena confirmed that the work would continue.

“This is not a once-off exercise,” Mangena stated.

He said more action was coming. “These joint operations will continue as we intensify our efforts to identify illegal connections, disconnect properties that are bypassing the legal supply system and hold offenders accountable,” Mangena explained.

City Power disconnects electricity in Inner City

How residents and businesses can help

City Power urged residents and businesses to report suspected electricity theft through its reporting channels.

It also encouraged customers with outstanding accounts to arrange payment and stay on the legal supply.

Mangena said the utility would keep working with its partners.

“We will continue working with our municipal and law enforcement partners to address these challenges across the Inner City and other affected areas,” Mangena noted.

He described the utility’s main duty.

“Our responsibility is to protect the network and ensure that customers who pay for their electricity receive a fair and reliable service,” Mangena said.