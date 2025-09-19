City Power warns of fake staff targeting Joburg homes

Criminals posing as City Power workers use fake IDs to rob homes. Residents urged to verify credentials before granting entry.

Criminals are continuing to pose as City Power employees or contractors with the intent to trick Johannesburg residents into allowing entry into their homes for theft or robbery.

The power utility has advised customers to always confirm the credentials of staff members and contractors before opening the gates to their homes and properties.

City Power said on Friday that in many cases, suspects use fake or no identification cards to look genuine and trick unsuspecting residents.

“These criminals often claim to be conducting meter audits, inspections, or maintenance work and use distraction techniques to persuade customers to open their gates,” the power utility’s spokesperson Isaac Mangena said.

“Such incidents usually occur in broad daylight, executed quickly and with precision, with vehicles, electronic equipment, and personal belongings being the most common targets.”

Mangena said City Power staff verification can be done by contacting the Security Risk Management Control Room on 011-490-7900/7911/ 7553 or via WhatsApp on 083-579-4497, confirming with their ward councillor if work is scheduled in the area, or reaching out to their Service Delivery Centre.

City Power requires all employees and authorised contractors to carry colour-coded official ID cards that show their section and display:

A photo and personal details of the employee or contractor;

The contractor’s verification number (badge number) and expiry date;

A firefly hologram for added security; and

Security Risk Management Control Room contact details on the back for verification

Verifying employees

“If an ID card appears damaged, scratched, or has unclear details, customers must immediately report it to the Control Room using the contacts above,” Mangena added.

The power utility also reminded customers that it does not charge for meter audits, verifications, or routine replacements. It urged residents to report any demand for payment immediately.

“City Power remains committed to the safety of its customers and will continue to investigate any fraudulent activity or unauthorised access.”

