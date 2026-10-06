City Power restores 65% of Joburg CBD electricity, hopes for full supply by Thursday

Find out which areas are back online and what repairs remain

City Power restored about 65% of electricity supply to affected Johannesburg CBD customers and set Thursday, 8 October 2026, as the new target for full restoration, the utility’s spokesperson Isaac Mangena said on Monday.

Power returns to key CBD areas

Supply returned to the Carlton Centre, Standard Bank, End Street, Wemmer West, Wemmer East, Selby Central, Rand Daily Mail House and Anderson Street West.

Selby was also reconnected through an alternative route.

“This progress follows the successful testing and return to service of repaired cables and equipment, together with the use of alternative supply routess,” City Power said.

Mangena added that “teams are continuing repairs, testing and switching to restore the remaining customers progressively”.

Full restoration depends on safety checks

Mangena said the 8 October date was a revised estimate and could still change.

He said it was “subject to the successful completion of the remaining repairs and safety checks”.

Some customers are expected to get power sooner.

“Customers will continue to be restored ahead of this date as individual sections are completed and confirmed safe for reconnection,” the utility said.

It also promised updates on any change to the completion date.

Setback at Central Substation

Progress slowed on Sunday when technical problems at the Karzene substation cut incoming supply to the Central substation.

Crews finished the Karzene repairs, but “an electrical flashover occurred during an attempt to switch Central substation back on,” according to City Power.

“EMS subsequently cleared the site for technical teams to access and assess the affected equipment,” the statement said.

Public asked to stay away

Faults on the Commissioner Street West and Selby East supply lines still need repairs.

Work is also continuing on Albert Street West, Commissioner Street East, Fox Street West, Marshall Street East, Marshall Street West, Standby OII and Anderson Street East.

“Each supply line must pass the necessary safety checks before it can be returned to service,” City Power said.

The utility urged residents not to visit Central Substation because “access remains restricted to authorised personnel”.

It also asked people to keep access roads clear.