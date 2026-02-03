City Power rules out transformer explosion as reason for Joburg building collapse

Sections of a building in the Johannesburg CBD collapsed on Monday morning, leaving three people with third-degree burns.

City Power has ruled out a transformer explosion as the cause of a structural collapse in the Johannesburg CBD.

Sections of a building in New Doornfontein collapsed on Monday morning, with three people sustaining third-degree burns.

City Power teams were on site on Monday afternoon and later relayed the findings of their preliminary investigations.

Municipal officials confirmed that there were no fatalities, although some areas serviced by the Siemert substation were left without power on Monday evening.

Transformer ‘did not explode’

City Power stated that the protection systems installed at the substation worked as required.

Johannesburg emergency services initially reported that a transformer in a small utility room was the cause of the incident, a claim City Power has since denied.

“Our investigations confirm that the ground-mounted transformer did not explode. The transformer tripped in response to the explosion, operating as designed to protect itself and the wider electricity network from further damage.

“The transformer oil remains intact, with no evidence of an electrical or transformer-related explosion,” stated City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

City Power added that the damage to neighbouring properties was “not consistent” with the damage associated with transformer or electrical explosions.

Investigations ongoing

Emergency responders extinguished the fire shortly after arrival, with public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku providing an update from the scene.

“Three injured persons were transported to hospital. The fire has been fully contained, and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

“The building owner has assumed site responsibility, and a full investigation is underway,” said Tshwaku.

City Power explained that they had isolated the power supply to the area and were restoring electricity to customers in phases.

“Structural engineers, together with the Department of Labour, are continuing their investigations to determine the root cause of the explosion.

“We will provide further updates once more information becomes available,” Mangena concluded.

