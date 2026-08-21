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Power cuts to hit these Joburg areas, including major transport hub, next week

Picture of Enkosi Selane

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

3 minute read

21 August 2026

12:11 pm

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Residents are advised to unplug appliances during outages to prevent inrush current when the power supply resumes.

City Power outages

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Several Johannesburg suburbs will experience planned power cuts next week, alongside constrained supply in one area, according to notices issued by City Power.

Braamfontein switching station to shut down Thursday

Customers in the inner city will lose power on Thursday, 27 August, when City Power carries out planned maintenance at the Braamfontein switching station.

According to the utility, the interruption will run from 8.30am until 4.30pm and will affect Jura Street, De Korte South, Smith Street West, Showground, Wolmarans West, Nico Mostert, Wolmarans Smith Street, Liberty Life, Smith Street East, Wolmarans East and the Gautrain precinct.

City Power said the work was needed “to do essential maintenance work on our network.”

The utility urged residents to treat electricity supply points as live at all times, warning that “the supply may be restored at any time.”

Reuven area under strain as call volumes climb

City Power also issued an outage update for the Reuven service delivery area on Friday morning, warning that the power system was under pressure.

“The power system is constrained,” the utility said, urging customers to cut consumption to avoid overload.

A further planned interruption is scheduled for Wednesday, 26 August, from 8am to 4pm at the Crown Substation.

This outage will affect:

  • Crown Wood
  • Theta Extension 7
  • Ormonde
  • Crown Mines
  • Nasrec
  • Soccer City
  • All Gold
  • Booysens Reserve
  • Aeroton

Lenasia outage rescheduled to this Friday

In Lenasia, a planned interruption at the Goldev switching station, originally set for 14 August, has been pushed back.

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City Power confirmed the outage would now take place on Friday, 21 August, from 8am to 4pm.

Areas affected include:

  • Neptune Road
  • Galaxy Avenue
  • Telescope Road
  • Process Road
  • Mpumelelo Street
  • Freedom Park/Siyaya

The Customer Contact Centre, which issued the update, said the delay formed part of efforts to keep the network reliable.

Load shedding, City Power added, has been suspended until further notice.

Residents were also advised to unplug appliances during outages to prevent inrush current once supply resumes, and to follow updates via the utility’s WhatsApp channel and social media platforms.

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