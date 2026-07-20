City Power warns of power outages across these areas in Johannesburg this week

City Power says maintenance work is needed to prevent bigger outages this winter.

City Power on Monday announced a series of planned power interruptions across Johannesburg for the week of 20 to 26 July 2026, warning residents in several suburbs to expect outages as crews carried out essential maintenance on ageing infrastructure.

Why the work was necessary

The utility said the interruptions formed part of its ongoing programme to strengthen and stabilise the electricity network.

“Planned maintenance is critical in ensuring that ageing infrastructure is serviced, faulty equipment is identified and replaced, and the risk of unplanned outages is reduced,” City Power said.

The company also pointed to the added strain that winter places on the grid.

“These activities also help protect the network during periods of increased demand, particularly during the winter season when colder weather places additional pressure on electricity infrastructure,” City Power said.

Areas affected

According to the schedule released by City Power, the following areas would be affected:

Tuesday, 21 July: Alexandra SDC

Vasco da Gama Switching Station, 9am to 5pm, affecting 16th Avenue to 4th Avenue and 16th Avenue to 18th Avenue (Hoffmeyer Road).

Wednesday, 22 July: Midrand SDC

Leeuwkop Substation, 9am to 4pm, affecting Leeuwkop Prison.

Wednesday, 22 July: Inner City SDC

Cydna Substation, 9am to 5pm, affecting Atholl, Melrose, VW Melrose, Toyota Melrose, Nissan Melrose, Blu Bird Shopping Centre and Atholl Oaklands.

Wednesday, 22 July: Hursthill SDC

Forest Town Switching Station, 9am to 5pm, affecting Johannesburg Zoo

Midrand SDC

Randjespark Switching Station, 9am to 5pm, affecting Corporate Park North and parts of Roan Crescent (north side of the gate).

Inner City SDC

Central Substation, 9am to 5pm, affecting End Street, Fox Street, Main Street, Phillips Street and Anderson Street.

Safety advice and customer support

City Power urged residents to remain cautious throughout the outages.

“Customers are advised to treat all electrical supply points as live at all times during the interruption period, as power supply may be restored earlier than anticipated,” City Power said.

The utility also advised households to unplug appliances during the outage to prevent damage once power is restored, and acknowledged the disruption the work would cause.

“City Power acknowledges the disruption these planned interruptions may cause and appreciates the patience and cooperation of customers as this essential work is undertaken to improve the reliability, safety and stability of the electricity network,” City Power said.