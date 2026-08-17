City Power warns of week of planned power cuts across Johannesburg

Mangena cautioned residents to remain alert during the outages.

City Power has announced a week of planned electricity interruptions across several Johannesburg suburbs, from 17 to 23 August 2026, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain network reliability.

Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson, explained the reasoning behind the maintenance programme.

“Planned maintenance is critical in ensuring that ageing infrastructure is serviced, faulty equipment is identified and replaced, and the risk of unplanned outages is reduced.”

He noted that the timing was particularly important going into winter.

“These activities also help protect the network during periods of increased demand, particularly during the winter season when colder weather places additional pressure on electricity infrastructure.”

Randburg and Midrand affected early in the week

The Bond Street Substation in Randburg was scheduled to be down from 9am until 5pm on Monday, 17 August, affecting Ferndale, Oak Street, Bordeaux, Bond Street, Kensington B, Frere Street, Sentraal (Sentrum) Road, Nestle House and First National Bank RMU00513.

The same substation faced further work the next day, from 9am until 5pm on Tuesday, 18 August, this time affecting Northgate, Northriding and surrounding areas.

Midrand residents were also warned of an outage.

The Greenstone Hill Switching Station was set to be off from 9am until 5pm on Thursday, 20 August, affecting Stone Close, Hereford Road, Stoneridge Drive and Emerald Boulevard.

Hursthill and Lenasia outages planned for Friday

The Mayfair Substation, under the Hursthill service delivery centre, is scheduled to be interrupted from 9 am until 5pm on Friday, 21 August, affecting Mayfair North, Amalgam Standby, Crown, Frederick Park and Amalgam.

The Goldev Switching Station in Lenasia will also be down that day, from 8 am until 4 pm, affecting Neptune Road, Process Road, Galaxy Avenue, Mpumelelo Street, Telescope Road and Freedom Park/Siyaya.

Customers urged to stay cautious

Mangena cautioned residents to remain alert during the outages.

“Customers are advised to treat all electrical supply points as live at all times during the interruption period, as power supply may be restored earlier than anticipated.”

He also urged households to take precautions with their appliances.

“Customers are also encouraged to unplug appliances during the outage to avoid possible damage when electricity supply is restored.”

Mangena acknowledged the inconvenience the work would cause.

“City Power acknowledges the disruption these planned interruptions may cause and appreciates the patience and cooperation of customers.”