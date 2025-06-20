Clarity sought on alleged R700m cost of National Dialogue

The Presidency’s plan to hold a major National Dialogue in August is being criticised for its potential cost, lack of oversight, and uncertain agenda.

There are concerns about the lack of transparency around President Cyril Ramaphosa’s proposed National Dialogue that is meant to take place in a few weeks.

Ramaphosa said the country will hold the first leg on 15 August, with the second leg expected to take place next year. Local talks will be held before then.

The purpose of this convention is to discuss South Africa’s problems and find solutions to them. However, it has been met with anger following an announcement that it could cost more than R700 million.

Unions and political parties call for accountability

The government has stated that there is no definite figure yet. Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) spokesperson Matthew Parks said he is concerned about the abuse of state funds used for the National Dialogue.

“We can talk about figures like R10 million or R20 million, but R700 million is just ridiculous.

“Government can find ways of ensuring this is done in a manner that is more affordable. We just objected to a VAT hike, it would not make sense for us to agree to this,” he said.

Conflicting statements over the proposed budget

Parks said Cosatu had engaged with the Presidency and was reassured there is no final figure for how much the dialogue will cost.

The amount of R700 million was first estimated by Nkosinathi Biko, executive trustee of the Steve Biko Foundation.

“Nothing has been tabled to parliament and Cabinet, so this is random ramblings from some officials and people from foundations,” said Parks.

Questions about coordination and purpose

Rise Mzansi spokesperson Mabine Seabe said: “The touted R700 million price tag appears excessive, which is why Rise Mzansi will be engaging with President Cyril Ramaphosa on this matter and timelines both in the buildup to and after the National Dialogue.

“We will use our parliamentary oversight authority to ensure that every rand and cent is accounted for.”

ActionSA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip said parliamentarians have not been given intricate details of how the National Dialogue will be coordinated.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told SAfm this week: “There isn’t a budget, there isn’t a number or a cost that the government has committed to.

“All we have is what has been communicated as a proposal that the foundations have put forward.

“Government is going to be the fiscal custodian of the process and it has not yet engaged in formulating a budget. So the debate about R700 million is completely misplaced and unnecessary.”

Dialogue ‘must be ambitious’

Dr Philani Mthembu from the Institute for Global Dialogue said the dialogue, if done correctly, can be an important tool in addressing problematic legislation and policies.

“If this dialogue is compared to the Convention for a Democratic South Africa, then it needs to be ambitious in what it is trying to achieve.

“For instance, we must ask if this will open up the debate on reviewing the constitution, what elements of the constitution are working and which need to be revised.

“This dialogue could discuss issues such as electoral reform and whether we are ready for new systems that will hold those in power to account.

“It has to be ambitious, otherwise if we just discuss issues such as national cohesion and service delivery, we already know these challenges. Discussing the deep issues will have more impact.”

A noble idea?

Advocate Sipho Mantula, a researcher at Thabo Mbeki African School of Public & International Affairs, said the idea of a national convention is a noble one.

“Conventions are normally called when there is a national crisis or key issues that affect the country, from governance to the rule of law to the socio-cultural and economic conditions.”

Mantula said all state organs and institutions should assist in ensuring the success of the National Dialogue and no-one should be left behind.

“It should begin with local conventions and then provincial conventions that ultimately lead to the National Dialogue,” he said.

