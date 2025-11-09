Classified upgrade at SANDF base involves Chinese technicians

Chinese specialists have also been linked to the maintenance of European-manufactured SANDF frigates and submarines.

A multi-million-rand upgrade at one of the South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF) key bases is being led by foreign specialists.

The mentioning of the classified Project Zingisa during a recent joint standing committee on defence piqued the interest of the DA’s Chris Hattingh, who linked the project to a military aid agreement signed with China in 2024.

Hattingh called for Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga to be held accountable for leaving South Africa exposed to a foreign military.

China helping SANDF

The DA’s spokesperson for defence said the use of Chinese specialists for high-level operations was a violation of defence-sector protocols.

“Chinese technicians are involved in classified infrastructure upgrades at De Brug and have been consulted for maintenance of critical SANDF vessels,” stated Hattingh.

De Brug military base is located outside Bloemfontein and features a mobilisation centre for the SANDF to prepare soldiers and coordinate projects.

“This pattern of backroom deals, classified deployments, and diplomatic appeasement is undermining South Africa’s military sovereignty and constitutional accountability,” said Hattingh.

The DoD confirmed the Chinese involvement extended to “enhancement of infrastructure” at De Brug, but did not elaborate.

“The project is currently in its planning phase and there no further details,” the SANDF told DefenceWeb.

Intellectual property concerns

The SANDF vessels that the Chinese technicians are working on, which include frigates and submarines, were supplied by European manufacturers.

Hattingh stressed that these vessels were subject to confidentiality and intellectual property agreements.

“Unauthorized involvement by foreign entities — especially those with no formal linkage to the original design — may violate intellectual property rights, breach contractual confidentiality clauses, and compromise national security,” he explained.

Hattingh also flagged a R260 million Chinese military aid agreement that he claims was signed in September 2024 in Beijing without parliamentary consultation.

He called for full disclosure of the deal with China, as well as an Auditor-General review of Project Zingisa and all other foreign military contracts signed since 2020.

“South Africa’s defence assets and military intelligence must not be compromised by opaque dealings with foreign powers,” Hattingh concluded.

Defence budget

The defence department’s recent annual performance plan stated that the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure spent R372 million on refurbishments, upgrades and capital projects during the 2024/25 financial year.

This was split into R213 million for the refurbishment programme and R158.9 million for a capital works building programme.

Motshekga in June announced that her department had received a budget allocation of R57.1 billion for the 2025/26 financial year.

However, R36.7 billion — roughly 64% — was set aside for the payment of salaries for all employed by the department.

