Cold front putting pressure on electricity grid, City Power warns

A cold front is currently sweeping across Gauteng.

The cold front currently sweeping across Gauteng is putting pressure on the power grid, with City Power warning residents to use electricity sparingly.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a warning for severe thunderstorms in parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng, with risks of flooding, hail, and wind damage for Thursday.

Saws also forecast cold weather with scattered showers is expected across most provinces, with light snow possible in high-lying northern areas until Friday.

Grid pressure

With residents using electrical heating appliances to keep warm, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena has urged customers across Johannesburg to use electricity sparingly as the cold front grips the province this week, bringing with it plummeting temperatures and increased strain on the power grid.

“These extreme weather conditions often lead to a significant spike in electricity demand, as residents turn to heaters, electric blankets, and other high-usage appliances to keep warm.

“As a result, our network is likely to come under severe pressure, which unfortunately increases the risk of unplanned outages, primarily caused by overloading. Overloaded cables and transformers can fault or explode, leading to even more prolonged power outages in affected areas,” Mangena said.

ALSO READ: Emergency services on alert as cold front hits Gauteng

High call volumes

Mangena added that during these periods, City Power often experience high call volumes and multiple outage reports, which may impact response times.

“We therefore ask customers to remain patient as our teams work around the clock to respond to faults and restore supply.

“We urge customers to reduce electricity usage by switching off non-essential appliances and lights, especially during peak hours (6am–9am and 5pm–9pm),” Mangena said.

Keeping the lights on

He also urged residents to avoid using multiple high-consumption appliances (heaters, stoves, geysers) at the same time and to instead use alternative heating methods such as warm clothing, blankets, and gas heaters.

Mangena said City Power will continue to monitor the network closely and respond to faults as quickly as possible, urging residents to play their part by lowering consumption to help us keep the lights on.

ALSO READ: Snow forecast for Gauteng as cold weather grips SA