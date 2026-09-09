Concerned over the treatment of police dogs

According to Cameron, the dog suffered from severe anxiety and had previously injured herself after escaping from a kennel.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, said that he will open a criminal case after a South African Police Service (Saps) dog, named Sky, sustained serious injuries.

Sky is a Belgian Shepard that was previously trained by Saps as an arson-detection dog.

According to Cameron, the dog suffered from severe anxiety and had previously injured herself after escaping from a kennel. On Monday morning, she was found seriously injured in her kennel at the Saps veterinary facility at Rondeplaat.

The information presently available indicates that the dog’s left front leg became caught in or against the kennel gate.

Sky reportedly sustained multiple fractures of the left carpus, including an open fracture through the skin, as well as cuts to her face and leg, followed by extensive bleeding.

The dog was then transported to Onderstepoort for emergency treatment.

Cameron told the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) and the South African Veterinary Council that the relevant Saps management officials were allegedly repeatedly warned that continued confinement placed Sky at risk.

Serious injuries

Requests were reportedly made to remove the dog temporarily from the kennel environment while arrangements for its future care were finalised.

However, those warnings and requests were allegedly not acted upon.

Anaesthesia for surgery

It was discovered that the injuries were reportedly so serious that veterinarians were concerned about placing Sky under anaesthesia for surgery.

However, these allegations must now be tested against the veterinary evidence, CCTV footage, duty rosters, kennel-inspection records and the testimony of those responsible for the facility.

Cameron posed questions, stating that the critical question is, “whether Saps can be trusted to operate an animal hospital, if animals with known medical and behavioural risks are allegedly left without question?”

Why didn’t anyone do something?

“If Roodeplaat is registered and presented as an animal hospital, what after-hours service and in-patient monitoring does it provide?” Cameron asked.

“If personnel were present, why was Sky’s distress apparently not detected and stopped?” he questioned.

He also asked how the facility complies with the applicable requirements for operating an animal hospital.

“I have asked the NSPCA to conduct an urgent and independent inspection,” Cameron said.

“I have also asked the South African Veterinary Council to investigate the facility’s registration, professional conduct, staffing, supervision, and compliance with applicable veterinary standards.”

Cameron urged that the investigation must establish who had custody and control of the dog, who received the warnings, who was responsible for checking the kennels and why no effective, preventative action was taken.

‘Prosecute those responsible’

Adding that the officials in command must be criminally investigated where evidence shows that they were aware of the risk, had a duty and ability to act, and failed to do so.

“Where sufficient evidence exists, those responsible must be prosecuted,” Cameron emphasised.

Adding that this is not an attack on the many dedicated Saps dog handlers who care deeply for their animals.

Accountability

“It is an accountability issue concerning the systems and senior management responsible for protecting animals placed in the care of the state.”

Cameron said that Saps relies on service dogs to detect explosives, drugs, human remains, and evidence at serious crime scenes.

“These animals cannot speak for themselves and cannot escape the systems that control every aspect of their lives.”

Possibly reconsider operating at Roodeplaat

He emphasised that the Roodeplaat facility should remain open, only if it can meet the legal, professional and welfare standards required of an animal hospital.

“If it cannot, its present registration and continued operation must be reconsidered,” said Cameron.

He concluded that all the relevant CCTV footage, registers, veterinary records and internal communications must now be preserved, adding that this matter cannot be left solely to an internal Saps process.