Concerns still linger about Amapanyaza training after they’re declared peace officers

The Amapanyaza are now allowed to assist the police in their law enforcement operations

Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens, also known as AmaPanyaza, were officially declared peace officers on Friday. But not everyone is pleased.

AmaPanyaza declared peace officers

The announcement that the AmaPanyaza can now assist the police in their operations was made by Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi on Friday.

It comes after Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in October found the deployment of the Crime Prevention Wardens to be unlawful.

The Public Protector found that the Gauteng government was in breach of the Constitution when it established, recruited and deployed the AmaPanyaza.

KZN police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi also told Parliament in October that the unit was illegal and that he had advised against its formation.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi also faced criticism for his role in spearheading the deployment of the wardens.

Kubayi said those concerns have now been addressed.

“Government wishes to inform the public and those individuals affected by this uncertainty that remedial action by the public protector have been acted upon. And following the gazette by [the] minister, peace officers will now fulfil their responsibilities,” said Kubayi.

DA and Outa still concerned

However, there are still concerns about whether the Amapanyaza officers are properly trained to take part in law enforcement operations.

The DA said on Saturday that it is seeking legal opinion on the declaration of AmaPanyaza as peace officers.

“This announcement raises serious questions about the processes followed in deciding to confer peace officer status on Amapanyaza. This is particularly concerning given that the Premier Panyaza Lesufi-led government has repeatedly cut corners in its attempts to legalise the appointment of the wardens,” said the DA’s Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga.

He raised doubts about whether the Amapanyaza wardens had received the necessary training.

“On the one hand, the government claims to have collaborated to address legal deficiencies and align the programme with the legislative framework, announcing that more than 9 000 wardens are set to be declared peace officers. On the other hand, it was also stated that these same wardens are still undergoing a second phase of training to enable them to fulfil their designated roles.”

Stephanie Fick, the executive director of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), also told the SABC that she had questions about whether AmaPanyaza are needed to prevent crime in Gauteng.

“The question is, is this particular idea of the premier the thing that we need in communities, and this is where I have question marks. So, it’s good that they have now put the procedure in place to make them more legitimate, given them some powers.

“I have read in the government gazette that they can arrest if an offence is committed in their presence. But then, I’m worried if they are unable to do what they’re supposed to do, whether it’s age, whether it’s training – training is so very important. So, then the question remains – why did we go down this road?”

Lesufi denies he’s electioneering

The DA has also accused Lesufi of using the AmaPanyaza to gain support with voters.

Lesufi denied this on Friday.

“Who does not know that Gauteng has crime? So, we must fold our arms and say, because we’ll be criticised, don’t put additional resources. And that is why I say many people make a mistake to think the intervention was about this recruitment only.

“I spoke about 250 cars every year that we give to the police, so that each and every police station can be well equipped. Why am I not accused of electioneering that? I said we have handed over three helicopters because law enforcement in Gauteng didn’t have helicopters, and when they have to respond to cash-in-transit heists speedily, they don’t have that capacity. Why am I not accused of electioneering?”

