Concerns raised over housing waiting list and delays in South Africa

The committee raised concerns about the demand for homes surpassing the department's capacity to meet it.

Parliament has again shared its concerns about the quality and reliability of data on the National Housing Needs Register (NHNR), warning that it could delay people getting much-needed homes and make the system vulnerable to corruption.

Citing unreliable data collection processes, inconsistencies and misalignments within the register, the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements also raised worries that the demand for housing continues to outstrip the department’s capacity to provide adequate housing.

Unreliable data capture tool

On Wednesday, the committee met with the department to discuss its challenges, including upgrades and relocation strategies.

The committee noted the absence of a standardised data-capturing tool for the NHNR, which would ensure consistency across municipalities and provinces.

“These important pillars are undermined if the data quality and reliability are questionable,” chairperson of the committee, Nocks Seabi, added.

According to the committee, inconsistent data collection practices reduce the register’s usefulness and weaken its effectiveness as a planning tool.

Open to corruption?

Additional concerns were raised about the inconsistent use of the register. This comes after previous meetings held during the entities’ 2024-25 audit outcomes, in which the Office of the Auditor General identified various approaches to housing needs assessments.

It was also noted that some provinces rely on waiting lists, community engagements, and council-generated lists, rather than the register.

The committee warned that such inconsistencies expose beneficiary management systems to fraud and corruption.

It also emphasised the need for a fully automated and integrated beneficiary management system that would ensure a fair, transparent and accountable process, from needs identification through to housing allocation.

Misalignments on register

Concerns were also raised about the misalignment between the register and the Housing Subsidy System (HSS).

Seabi emphasised the large gap between those registered and those approved, amplifying the urgent need to strengthen beneficiary verification processes and improve alignment between the NHNR and HSS.

“While around four million individuals are registered on the NHNR, only 523 483 applicants have been approved through the HSS,” Seabi noted.

He said that this clearly needs to improve to ensure the demand turns into actual housing opportunities for those in need.

Housing Advancements

The committee then approved the Department of Human Settlements and the State Information Technology Agency’s efforts for the proposed advanced stage of the development of digital platforms that aim to address the current challenges faced by local communities.

The committee also agreed to schedule a follow-up briefing to receive progress updates on the initiative.

It also welcomed the broad policy reforms and interventions being implemented by the department for informal settlement upgrades and strategies to relocate the unhoused.

However, the committee stressed the importance of strengthening engagement with affected communities to ensure a better overall understanding of processes, timelines, and constraints.

Community Engagements

The committee also noted that communities should be adequately informed about challenges like the availability of suitable and geotechnical conditions that may delay projects.

Seabi stated that improved community engagement will ensure that projects are started timeously and completed.

“In cases where there are challenges with soil quality, communities must be engaged and informed to enable a speedy turnaround of the upgrading process,” Seabi concluded.