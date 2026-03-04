Cope founder Mosiuoa Lekota has died

He had been battling ill health.

Congress of the People (Cope) founder Mosiuoa ‘Terror’ Lekota has passed away.

The former defence minister died in the early hours of Wednesday morning at a Johannesburg hospital.

He had been battling ill health over the past year. He was 77 years old.

“The Lekota family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and the party asks the public and media to respect their wishes. The party will issue regular media statements to inform the nation about developments,” said Cope in a statement on Wednesday morning.

“On behalf of the leadership, membership, and supporters of COPE, we extend our deepest condolences to the Lekota family and all South Africans who mourn this loss.”

Further details regarding memorial arrangements and tributes will be communicated in due course.

Lekota had been leading Cope since 2008, when the party was launched following the ANC Polokwane conference, where former president Thabo Mbeki lost to former president Jacob Zuma.

He stepped back from active politics after the 29 May 2024 elections, with the party confirming the decision was due to ill health.

Last year, the party appointed Teboho Loate as its leader.

