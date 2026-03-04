News

Home » News

Cope founder Mosiuoa Lekota has died

Picture of Vhahangwele Nemakonde

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Deputy News Editor

2 minute read

4 March 2026

06:49 am

RELATED ARTICLES

He had been battling ill health.

Cope founder Mosiuoa Lekota has died

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Dean Vivier

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Congress of the People (Cope) founder Mosiuoa ‘Terror’ Lekota has passed away.

The former defence minister died in the early hours of Wednesday morning at a Johannesburg hospital.

He had been battling ill health over the past year. He was 77 years old.

“The Lekota family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and the party asks the public and media to respect their wishes. The party will issue regular media statements to inform the nation about developments,” said Cope in a statement on Wednesday morning.

“On behalf of the leadership, membership, and supporters of COPE, we extend our deepest condolences to the Lekota family and all South Africans who mourn this loss.”

ALSO READ: ‘Cope divided into wise people and fools,’ says Makhubele on Madisha’s exit and Lekota possibly stepping down

Further details regarding memorial arrangements and tributes will be communicated in due course.

Lekota had been leading Cope since 2008, when the party was launched following the ANC Polokwane conference, where former president Thabo Mbeki lost to former president Jacob Zuma.

He stepped back from active politics after the 29 May 2024 elections, with the party confirming the decision was due to ill health.

Last year, the party appointed Teboho Loate as its leader.

RELATED ARTICLES

READ NEXT: ‘I will not go back to the ANC even if Cope loses’ – Lekota

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Congress of the People (COPE) Editor’s Choice Mosiuoa Patrick “Terror” Lekota

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Here is when Shingwedzi camp in the Kruger National Park will reopen
News Cope founder Mosiuoa Lekota has died
Opinion Somber moods and missed flights: A South African’s crazy week in Europe amid the Middle East war
News Ipid’s Phala Phala report no longer secret … but there’s a catch
News Gautrain to be handed over to Gauteng government, new operator to be announced

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News