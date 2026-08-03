Tshwane city manager ‘grateful’ as EFF vows to appeal ruling after reinstatement

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya says she respects the role of the judiciary in resolving disputes of this nature.

Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler is playing his cards close to his chest after a court ordered him reinstated.

Mettler said he was looking forward to returning to work immediately following a ruling by the High Court in Pretoria on Friday after he was suspended by a special council meeting three weeks ago.

“It was the most difficult thing to sit at home knowing that you belong at work,” he said.

“These past three weeks were an experience that no competent, willing and able city manager must go through when you know that there is no reason for you to be at home and that the reason why you are at home is that the majority of the council made the wrong decision.

“I am thankful and I am grateful for this judgement. I want to take this council to the end of its term and continue the work we have started and complete it.

“Tshwane is a reasonably well-run metro and we have reached significant milestones during this past period across the board.”

Mettler said because there was an internal investigation underway, he didn’t want to comment on the allegations against him because he did not want to give his rivals any ammunition.

“So, no comment from me at this stage regarding the allegations,” he said.

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink described the high court judgment not only as a victory for the DA, but also for the rule of law, good governance and the residents of Tshwane.

“The court has restored the lawful administration of the city by ordering Mettler’s return to work as city manager.

“By setting aside the unlawful decisions of the ANC-EFF-ActionSA coalition to suspend Mettler, the court has reaffirmed that political majorities cannot ignore the law, manipulate council processes or use municipal institutions to protect politically connected individuals,” he said.

Brink said the Coalition of Corruption’s decision to suspend a competent official while giving only a slap on the wrist to an official implicated at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry exposed its true priorities.

ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont said attempts by the DA and Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus)to portray this as a political victory are shallow.

“ActionSA’s vote against the suspension should have been sufficient to prevent it from taking place.

However, the leave of absence granted to a large number of DA and FF Plus councillors resulted in the now impugned ruling by the speaker of council to discount the votes of those councillors when they later arrived at the council meeting,” he said.

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya said she acknowledges the court order for Mettler to resume his duties with immediate effect and added that she respects the role of the judiciary in resolving disputes of this nature.

Moya said the interim order does not bring the underlying statutory process to an end.

The city’s regulations require allegations of misconduct to be investigated and that process will continue in accordance with the law and in the interests of accountability.

However, the MMC for health, Tshegofatso Mashabela, from the EFF, said it would be appealing the interim decision.

“Unfortunately, the mayor’s statement reflects the position of her political party [ActionSA] and its funders, not that of the multiparty coalition or the city as a whole.

“The matter is far from concluded and the legal process will continue,” she said.