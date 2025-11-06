News

Home » News

Court makes call on Mashatile bodyguards’ assault case

Picture of Kyle Zeeman

By Kyle Zeeman

News Editor

1 minute read

6 November 2025

01:02 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The trial will now resume in March 2026.

Eight men, attached to South African Police Service (Saps) VIP Presidential Protection Unit appears at Randburg Magistrate's court, 6 November2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Eight men, attached to South African Police Service (Saps) VIP Presidential Protection Unit appears at Randburg Magistrate’s court, 6 November2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Eight men who were part of the team protecting Deputy President Paul Mashatile have faced a legal blow, after the Randburg Magistrate’s Court dismissed their application to have the main charges against them dropped.

The South African Police Service (Saps) VIP Presidential Protection Unit members appeared in court on Thursday, where the judgment was handed down.

The group is accused of assaulting trainee soldiers during an altercation on the N1 highway in Johannesburg in July 2023.

They face charges of malicious damage to property and assault to do grievous bodily harm.

Two of the group also face charges of negligent driving, while four are standing trial for violating the Firearm Controls Act.

The trial will now resume in March 2026.

This is a developing story.

Read more on these topics

Court Paul Mashatile Randburg

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa ‘They shouldn’t even be in the Gs anymore’: Trump takes fresh shots at SA over G20
Politics Kunene labels Zille a ‘political slay queen’ over alleged Zuma-PA links
News Legal battle between Makate and Vodacom finally ends
News ‘I couldn’t understand the reasons’: Acting police minister on PKTT disbandment
News ‘Lipstick on a pig’: Gauteng G20 beautification efforts slammed as ‘absolute disgrace’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now