The hearings followed a July Constitutional Court judgment that declared parts of the Refugee Act unconstitutional.

The Johannesburg High Court visited the Lindela Repatriation Centre on Wednesday to see how detention hearings for undocumented migrants and asylum seekers work before it delivers judgment.

It comes as the case continues on the detention of undocumented foreign nationals who intend to apply for asylum.

A full bench of the Johannesburg High Court conducted an inspection in loco at the Lindela Repatriation Centre on Wednesday.

The bench consists of three judges: Aubrey Ledwaba, Lebogang Modiba and Elmarie van der Schyff.

The court had reserved judgment in 33 consolidated urgent applications on whether people who say they want asylum should be detained or released while their claims are processed.

Earlier this week, the court heard submissions from affected migrants, Home Affairs, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the National Prosecuting Authority and March and March, which participated as a friend of the court.

Judgment has been reserved following the hearings.

Why the court visited Lindela

The hearings followed a July Constitutional Court judgment that declared parts of the Refugee Act unconstitutional.

That ruling barred the state from deporting prospective asylum seekers before their claims were individually assessed.

Judges later disagreed on how to apply it, with some ordering immediate releases and others allowing detention while Home Affairs processed applications.

Ledwaba announced the inspection at the Lindela Repatriation Centre after Home Affairs said a magistrate sat at the centre.

The bench wanted to see how the court worked in practice.

“We think it will be in the interest of justice that we go and see what exactly is happening at Lindela about the judicial officer who is dealing with these matters,” Ledwaba said on Tuesday.

He said the bench wanted to hear directly from the people running the court. “Whether administratively or in whichever way that the judicial officer is dealing with these matters, a magistrate will be able to explain what exactly is happening,” Ledwaba added.

Court sittings and detention extensions

Krugersdorp magistrate Sure Hawkins told the full bench that the centre had been promulgated as a court.

She said the court initially sat once a week a few months earlier, but sittings had since risen to Wednesdays and Fridays.

“Due to the magnitude of matters that we are dealing with, we are sitting twice a week and we are also in the near future thinking of opening it three times a week,” Hawkins stated.

According to Legal Aid attorney Mokopane Tseladimitloa, Home Affairs applied to extend the detention of anyone not deported within 30 days, up to a maximum of 120 days.

He said between 90 and 100 immigrants were processed on an average day.

Tseladimitloa added that the numbers had risen because many magistrates no longer issued deportation orders after recent judgments.

“Coupled with the court that we service here, we are now experiencing quite an increase in the number of confirmation applications that we have to deal with on a daily basis,” he explained.

Hawkins said matters came from across the country because Home Affairs lacked the capacity to send everyone to Lindela.

“These numbers are growing on a daily basis,” she noted.

“The reason normally cited for the application is that the various embassies take a very long time to confirm to Home Affairs the citizenship of their nationals detained here,” Tseladimitloa claimed.

Officials also told the bench that some embassies gave little support, which left Home Affairs unable to deport certain nationals.

Detainees who reached the 120-day limit had to be released, and some had no fixed address.

Legal representation and case files

Tseladimitloa told the bench that every application came with a file showing the immigrant’s full immigration history. The judges asked to review the files.

He said the files contained all orders issued against the person and proof that they had been told of their right to challenge the application.

“Every immigrant appears before the court,” Tseladimitloa noted.

Lawyers present at the inspection questioned whether detainees could actually use their right to legal representation.

According to Tseladimitloa, the right was explained at each hearing, and the proceedings were recorded digitally.

“I’ve never had a legal representative appear,” Tseladimitloa stated. “Of all the people who have appeared, not a single one has said, ‘I wish to have a lawyer present. Can I be afforded an opportunity to do so?'”

He said lawyers sometimes met their clients after hearings ended.

Basic facilities and limited interpreters

The bench also heard that conditions at the court “branch” were limited.

More than 3 000 detainees were in the courtyard while the court sat, and the magistrate entered through the same point as the immigrants.

A refurbishment is expected to be completed in February next year, and officials said only one courtroom would be built because of cost containment.

“The court facility itself is really not much to speak of for now, it’s just a single room with a chair for the magistrate and a chair for the immigrant and the immigration officer who presents his case before the court,” Tseladimitloa said.

Interpreters were another concern. Tseladimitloa told the judges that an interpreter covered most West and North African languages, but the court struggled to find Amharic interpreters for the 30 to 40 Ethiopian immigrants who appeared at each sitting.

“We do not have permanent foreign language interpreters. Foreign language interpreters needed to be requisitioned,” Hawkins added.