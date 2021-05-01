Daily Covid-19 update: 1632 new cases, death toll increases by 56

Sandisiwe Mbhele

As of Saturday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,582,842 with 1632 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths was 56, with 12 from Eastern Cape, 20 from Free State, 11 from Gauteng, 2 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 6 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 3 from Northern Cape and 2 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 54,406.

Recoveries now stand at 1,506,732 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

A total of 10,682,827 tests have been completed with 27,957 new tests conducted since the last report.