Covid-19 update: SA records 13,921 new cases and 384 deaths

AFP and Citizen reporter

As of Friday, South Africa has recorded a total of 2.582,427 positive cases of Covid-19, with 13,921 new cases identified since the last report, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, has announced.

This increase, according to the NICD, represents a 23% positivity rate.

The country has also recorded 384 Covid-19 related deaths, bringing total fatalities to 76,631 to date.

15.487,205 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (28%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (24%). Gauteng Province accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 6% respectively; North West accounted for 5%; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.

There has been an increase of 594 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

Q: What should I do if I contract COVID-19 between the two doses?

A: You can continue with the second dose but will have to wait for at least 30-days after recovery to get the second dose. #WhatToKnowAboutVaccines pic.twitter.com/yXLtquwBYa— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 13, 2021

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– Russia daily deaths record –

For a second day running, Russia records its highest daily death toll, with 815 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours, as a third wave of infections persists despite efforts from authorities to boost vaccinations.

– China resists origins probe –

China rejects the World Health Organization’s calls for a renewed probe into the origins of Covid-19, saying it supports “scientific” over “political” efforts to find out how the virus started.

– Sydney outbreak worsens –

A worsening outbreak in Sydney prompts Australian regions to pull up the drawbridge on the city and the surrounding state by implementing unprecedented travel restrictions.

– Israel booster shots –

Israelis aged 50 and over begin receiving vaccine booster shots as part of a government bid to stem spiking infections driven by the Delta variant.

– US extra dose for vulnerable –

The United States authorises an extra dose of vaccine for people with weakened immune systems.

– San Francisco vaccine pass –

San Francisco is poised to become the first US city to demand proof of full vaccination to access indoor dining and entertainment venues.

– Long Covid research –

The quest to unravel the mysteries behind Long Covid take a step forward with the launch of an internationally-coordinated attempt to capture standardised data on the condition.

– Delta delays Facebook office return –

The leading social network postpones workers’ return to the office until early next year due to surging cases of the Delta variant.

– Danes drop masks –

Masks will no longer be required on Danish public transport, the government says, as the Nordic country lifts the last of its compulsory face-covering regulations.

– Disney streaming boom –

The US entertainment giant says its online streaming services have boomed while it grapples with how to release films when the Delta variant is driving viewers from movie theatres.

– US Open precautions –

The Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows in New York will bar fans from attending this year’s four-day qualifying tournament from August 24-27.

– More than 4.3 million dead –

The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,333,013 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 619,093 deaths, followed by Brazil with 566,896, India with 430,254, Mexico with 246,811 and Peru with 197,209.