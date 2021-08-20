Covid-19
20 Aug 2021
Where to get your Covid-19 vaccine in Gauteng this weekend

Everyone over the age of 18 may get their jabs from Friday, 20 August. Here's where to go, and don't forget your ID.

In another vaccination milestone, adults over 18 years of age may now queue for their jabs and the Department of Health has urges those eligible to visit any of the 45 public sites operational this weekend.

Weekend vaccination sites

Don’t forget to take your ID or driver licence, or a police-signed affidavit confirming your identity. You don’t need to register; personnel will capture your details on the EVDS at the site.

Alternatively, register on the official South African Covid-19 Vaccination Programme registration portal, but remember to take your ID to the vaccination site.

Where to get your jab in Gauteng

JHBChris Hani Bara Academic Hospital, 26 Chris Hani Rd, DiepkloofSat and Sun, 8am to 1pm
JHB Houghton West Drive, 49 West Street, Houghton EstateSaturday, 8am to 4pm
JHB Sandton Islamic Association, C94 Coleraine Driver, Riverclub, SandtonSaturday, 9am to 4pm
JHB Chris hani Multi-purpose Sports Complex, 7714 Orange farm, StretfordSaturday, 8am to 1pm
JHBHatxolah Medical Rescue 2, Kosherworld no1, Long Avenue, GlenhazelSunday, 8am to 4pm
JHBBAPS Mayfair Temple, 83 Gothard Avenue, Mayfair WestSat and Sun, 9am to 4pm
JHBHillbrow Community Healthcare Centre, Corner Klein and Smith StrSat and Sun, 8am to 1pm
JHBChiawelo Community Healthcare Centre, Chris Hani Str, SowetoSat and Sun, 8am to 1pm
JHBVodacom Pop-up site, 082 Vodacom Boulevard, Noordwyk, MidrandSaturday, 9am to 3:30pm
JHBJabulani Hostel, Majola Street, SowetoSat and Sun, 8am to 1pm
JHBJabulani Mall, 2601 Bolani Road, Jabulani, SowetoSat and Sun, 8 am to 1pm
JHBNance Field Hospital, 389/30 Moroka Nance Field Road, KlipsruitSat and Sun, 8 am to 1pm
JHBMaponyan Mall, 2127 Chris Hani rd, SowetoSat and Sun, 8 am to 1pm
JHBAlexandra Mall, London Rd, For East Bank, SandtonSat and Sun, 8 am to 1pm
JHBJeppe Hostel, Rahima Moose St, HillbrowSat and Sun, 8 am to 1pm
JHBTrade Route Mall, Nirvana Drive Corner, LenasiaSat and Sun, 9am to 3pm
TshwaneMabopane Indoor Sport Centre, 8551 Mangope RoadSat and Sun, 9am to 3pm
Tshwane Suurman hall, Stand 91, SuurmanSat and Sun, 8am to 3pm
Tshwane Mandela Hall, Portion 60 Mandela Village, HammanskraalSat and Sun, 8am to 3pm
Tshwane Saulsville Arena, 1 Malebye Street, Saulsville, PretoriaSat and Sun, 8am to 3pm
Tshwane Olievenhoutbosch hall, 52 Corner legong and Rethabile StrSat and Sun, 8am to 3pm
Tshwane Mamelodi West Hall, 8497 Corner Kubone & Tsweu StreetsSat and Sun, 8am to 3pm
Tshwane Stanza Bopape hall, 2 Shilovhane Street, MamelodiSat and Sun, 8am to 3pm
Tshwane Refilwe Community Hall, 1164 Masina Drive, Refilwe Ext 1Sat and Sun, 8am to 3pm
Tshwane Bronkhorstspruit Hall, 34 Olifant Crescent, BronkhorstspruitSat and Sun, 8am to 3pm
Tshwane Zwartskop Raceway R55 Lekkerhoekie 450-JR, CenturionSat and Sun, 8am to 3pm
EkurhuleniDaveyton Main Community Healthcare Centre, Bhengu Street Saturday, 9am to 1pm
EkurhuleniNokuthela Ngwenya Healthcare Centre, Vlakfontein Rd, NigelSaturday, 9am to 1pm
EkurhuleniPhola Park Community Healthcare Centre, 10051 Letutla Str, ThokozaSaturday, 9am to 1pm
EkurhuleniKobie Moller Hall, 1st Angus Road, GermistonSaturday, 9am to 1pm
EkurhuleniEsangweni Community Healthcare Centre, 210 Mpilo Str, TembisaSaturday, 9am to 1pm
EkurhuleniEast Rand Mall, Entrance 1 & 2, Bentel Avenue, Jansen Park, BoksburgSaturday, 9am to 1pm
SedibengMidvaal Community Day Centre, 28 Mitvehell Street, MeyertonSaturday, 9am to 3pm
SedibengPontshong Clinic, 62 Balmoral Estate, De Deur, WalkervilleSaturday, 9am to 1pm
SedibengLevai Mbatha Community Healthcare Centre, 814 Hamilton Str, EvatonSaturday, 9am to 1pm
SedibengPresident Hyper Shopping Centre, Vaal Road, VanderbijlparkSat and Sun, 8am to 3pm
SedibengSaul Tsotetsi Sport Centre, Zone 14, Unit 24, SebokengSat and Sun, 8am to 3pm
SedibengJohan Heyns Community Health Centre, Frikkie Meyer St, VDBParkSaturday, 8am to 4pm
West RandCarletonville Civic Centre, 33 Beryl Str, CarletonvilleSaturday, 8am to 1pm
West RandWestonaria Banquet Hall, Corner Saturn and Neptune StrSaturday, 8am to 1pm
West RandMunsieville Care of the Aged, Jabulani and Mmogalo Dr, MunsievilleSaturday, 8am to 1pm
West RandKagiso Care for the Aged, Uthlanong Drive, Kagiso Saturday, 8am to 1pm
West RandNelson Mandela Hall, Plot 8, Cecelia Street, TarltonSaturday, 8am to 1pm
West RandRamosa Hall, Thebenare Street, MohlakengSaturday, 8am to 1pm
West RandGreenhills Stadium, Convent Street, RandfonteinSaturday, 8am to 1pm

