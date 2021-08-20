Where to get your Covid-19 vaccine in Gauteng this weekend

Citizen Reporter

In another vaccination milestone, adults over 18 years of age may now queue for their jabs and the Department of Health has urges those eligible to visit any of the 45 public sites operational this weekend.

Weekend vaccination sites

Don’t forget to take your ID or driver licence, or a police-signed affidavit confirming your identity. You don’t need to register; personnel will capture your details on the EVDS at the site.

Alternatively, register on the official South African Covid-19 Vaccination Programme registration portal, but remember to take your ID to the vaccination site.

