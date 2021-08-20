Where to get your Covid-19 vaccine in Gauteng this weekend

In another vaccination milestone, adults over 18 years of age may now queue for their jabs and the Department of Health has urges those eligible to visit any of the 45 public sites operational this weekend.
Weekend vaccination sites
Don’t forget to take your ID or driver licence, or a police-signed affidavit confirming your identity. You don’t need to register; personnel will capture your details on the EVDS at the site.
Alternatively, register on the official South African Covid-19 Vaccination Programme registration portal, but remember to take your ID to the vaccination site.
Where to get your jab in Gauteng
|JHB
|Chris Hani Bara Academic Hospital, 26 Chris Hani Rd, Diepkloof
|Sat and Sun, 8am to 1pm
|JHB
|Houghton West Drive, 49 West Street, Houghton Estate
|Saturday, 8am to 4pm
|JHB
|Sandton Islamic Association, C94 Coleraine Driver, Riverclub, Sandton
|Saturday, 9am to 4pm
|JHB
|Chris hani Multi-purpose Sports Complex, 7714 Orange farm, Stretford
|Saturday, 8am to 1pm
|JHB
|Hatxolah Medical Rescue 2, Kosherworld no1, Long Avenue, Glenhazel
|Sunday, 8am to 4pm
|JHB
|BAPS Mayfair Temple, 83 Gothard Avenue, Mayfair West
|Sat and Sun, 9am to 4pm
|JHB
|Hillbrow Community Healthcare Centre, Corner Klein and Smith Str
|Sat and Sun, 8am to 1pm
|JHB
|Chiawelo Community Healthcare Centre, Chris Hani Str, Soweto
|Sat and Sun, 8am to 1pm
|JHB
|Vodacom Pop-up site, 082 Vodacom Boulevard, Noordwyk, Midrand
|Saturday, 9am to 3:30pm
|JHB
|Jabulani Hostel, Majola Street, Soweto
|Sat and Sun, 8am to 1pm
|JHB
|Jabulani Mall, 2601 Bolani Road, Jabulani, Soweto
|Sat and Sun, 8 am to 1pm
|JHB
|Nance Field Hospital, 389/30 Moroka Nance Field Road, Klipsruit
|Sat and Sun, 8 am to 1pm
|JHB
|Maponyan Mall, 2127 Chris Hani rd, Soweto
|Sat and Sun, 8 am to 1pm
|JHB
|Alexandra Mall, London Rd, For East Bank, Sandton
|Sat and Sun, 8 am to 1pm
|JHB
|Jeppe Hostel, Rahima Moose St, Hillbrow
|Sat and Sun, 8 am to 1pm
|JHB
|Trade Route Mall, Nirvana Drive Corner, Lenasia
|Sat and Sun, 9am to 3pm
|Tshwane
|Mabopane Indoor Sport Centre, 8551 Mangope Road
|Sat and Sun, 9am to 3pm
|Tshwane
|Suurman hall, Stand 91, Suurman
|Sat and Sun, 8am to 3pm
|Tshwane
|Mandela Hall, Portion 60 Mandela Village, Hammanskraal
|Sat and Sun, 8am to 3pm
|Tshwane
|Saulsville Arena, 1 Malebye Street, Saulsville, Pretoria
|Sat and Sun, 8am to 3pm
|Tshwane
|Olievenhoutbosch hall, 52 Corner legong and Rethabile Str
|Sat and Sun, 8am to 3pm
|Tshwane
|Mamelodi West Hall, 8497 Corner Kubone & Tsweu Streets
|Sat and Sun, 8am to 3pm
|Tshwane
|Stanza Bopape hall, 2 Shilovhane Street, Mamelodi
|Sat and Sun, 8am to 3pm
|Tshwane
|Refilwe Community Hall, 1164 Masina Drive, Refilwe Ext 1
|Sat and Sun, 8am to 3pm
|Tshwane
|Bronkhorstspruit Hall, 34 Olifant Crescent, Bronkhorstspruit
|Sat and Sun, 8am to 3pm
|Tshwane
|Zwartskop Raceway R55 Lekkerhoekie 450-JR, Centurion
|Sat and Sun, 8am to 3pm
|Ekurhuleni
|Daveyton Main Community Healthcare Centre, Bhengu Street
|Saturday, 9am to 1pm
|Ekurhuleni
|Nokuthela Ngwenya Healthcare Centre, Vlakfontein Rd, Nigel
|Saturday, 9am to 1pm
|Ekurhuleni
|Phola Park Community Healthcare Centre, 10051 Letutla Str, Thokoza
|Saturday, 9am to 1pm
|Ekurhuleni
|Kobie Moller Hall, 1st Angus Road, Germiston
|Saturday, 9am to 1pm
|Ekurhuleni
|Esangweni Community Healthcare Centre, 210 Mpilo Str, Tembisa
|Saturday, 9am to 1pm
|Ekurhuleni
|East Rand Mall, Entrance 1 & 2, Bentel Avenue, Jansen Park, Boksburg
|Saturday, 9am to 1pm
|Sedibeng
|Midvaal Community Day Centre, 28 Mitvehell Street, Meyerton
|Saturday, 9am to 3pm
|Sedibeng
|Pontshong Clinic, 62 Balmoral Estate, De Deur, Walkerville
|Saturday, 9am to 1pm
|Sedibeng
|Levai Mbatha Community Healthcare Centre, 814 Hamilton Str, Evaton
|Saturday, 9am to 1pm
|Sedibeng
|President Hyper Shopping Centre, Vaal Road, Vanderbijlpark
|Sat and Sun, 8am to 3pm
|Sedibeng
|Saul Tsotetsi Sport Centre, Zone 14, Unit 24, Sebokeng
|Sat and Sun, 8am to 3pm
|Sedibeng
|Johan Heyns Community Health Centre, Frikkie Meyer St, VDBPark
|Saturday, 8am to 4pm
|West Rand
|Carletonville Civic Centre, 33 Beryl Str, Carletonville
|Saturday, 8am to 1pm
|West Rand
|Westonaria Banquet Hall, Corner Saturn and Neptune Str
|Saturday, 8am to 1pm
|West Rand
|Munsieville Care of the Aged, Jabulani and Mmogalo Dr, Munsieville
|Saturday, 8am to 1pm
|West Rand
|Kagiso Care for the Aged, Uthlanong Drive, Kagiso
|Saturday, 8am to 1pm
|West Rand
|Nelson Mandela Hall, Plot 8, Cecelia Street, Tarlton
|Saturday, 8am to 1pm
|West Rand
|Ramosa Hall, Thebenare Street, Mohlakeng
|Saturday, 8am to 1pm
|West Rand
|Greenhills Stadium, Convent Street, Randfontein
|Saturday, 8am to 1pm