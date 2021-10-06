Covid-19 has killed at least 4.8 million people worldwide

AFP

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– Russia sets another grim record –

Russia sets another grim daily record of 895 deaths as its Delta variant outbreak pushes its total to 211,696 deaths — the highest in Europe.

– India power fears –

India warns of possible power shortages because of a post-pandemic surge in demand and disrupted global supply chains, its power minister warns.

– Pfizer ‘good for six months’ –

Two doses of the Pfizer jab are highly effective against severe Covid — including the Delta variant — for at least six months, according to an analysis of US patients.

– 4.8 million dead –

The coronavirus has killed at least 4.805,049 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 702,285 deaths, followed by Brazil with 598,152, India with 449,260, Mexico 279,106 and Russia with 211,696.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the US with 2,052 new deaths, followed by Russia with 895 and Ukraine with 317.