FNB offering up to R18 million to customers who get vaccinated

First National Bank (FNB) is offering up to R6 million per month to its customers through a monthly draw – but they have to be vaccinated to stand a chance of winning.

Vaccinated customers will be in line to win the cash prizes by entering a lottery draw that will take place over the next three months. In total, FNB could be giving away R18 million. The bank will give one customer between R3 million and R6 million on 31 October. The draws will then run again in November and December.

This is how the prize money is determined:

FNB customers can win R3 million for just being vaccinated

A customer will win another R2 million if they are vaccinated and have insurance with FNB Life

An additional R1 million will be awarded if the customer is vaccinated and 60 years old or older

To enter the competition, customers must register on the FNB app under the bank’s “nav>> Wellness” section. After typing in your height and weight, and ticking what physical activities you are interested in, you can then click on the “vaccine status” option.

Once there, customers will need to confirm that they have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. No proof is required at this stage but winners will later need to provide evidence that they have received their jab.

FNB Life CEO Lee Bromfield says the bank is using the prizes to try to minimise the impact of Covid-19 on lives and livelihoods.

“Through our life insurance business we’ve witnessed first-hand the devastating impact of Covid-19 in mortality and retrenchments,” he said.

“We believe that higher levels of vaccination are important to the opening of the local economy.”

Bromfield says the bank believes vaccination is an important factor in South Africa’s fight against Covid-19.

“We see the vaccination programme as a means to help lower the mortality rate of our customers and encourage our customers to consider getting vaccinated, not only for their own health benefits but for the good of the economy and the society at large,” he said.

