Daily Covid stats: 648 new infections, 25 more fatalities

Citizen Reporter

South Africa on Sunday reported 648 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 2 912 145.

25 people Covid-related deaths were reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 317.

17 982 358 tests have been conducted in total.

According to Senior Researcher at the CSIR Ridhwaan Suliman, the decrease in infection numbers may be linked to a level of herd immunity acquired after the third wave of the virus, along with the vaccination drive.

In an interview with the SABC, Suliman warned that Africa is still likely to face a fourth wave of Covid infections toward December.

Watch the interview below, courtesy of the SABC: