Coronavirus: Latest global developments

AFP

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– Russia deaths spiral –

Russia — where vaccination rates remain stubbornly low — sets yet another new grim record with 957 deaths in the last 24 hours, giving it the highest daily death rate in the world.

– No jab, no job –

New Zealand announces a sweeping “no jab, no job” policy for most healthcare workers and teachers. Doctors and health workers must be fully vaccinated by December 1 and teachers and anyone in contact with students by January 1.

– Jabs give 90% cover –

A vast study in France of 22 million people over 50 — the largest ever of its kind — finds that vaccination is highly effective at preventing severe Covid, even from the Delta variant.

Those jabbed were 90 percent less likely to be hospitalised or die.

– AstraZeneca bullish on treatment –

British pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca reveals positive results from ongoing final trials of its AZD7442 antibodies treatment for Covid-19.

– HK Open in ‘early 2022’ –

The Hong Kong Open golf tournament is postponed for a second year due to the pandemic, but many be held in “early 2022”, organisers say.

– Beach for cricketers –

England cricketers will be able to go to the beach and play golf under protocols agreed for the Ashes tour of Australia which begins in December.

– Over 4.8 million dead –

The coronavirus has killed at least 4,847,904 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data on Monday.

The United States has suffered the most Covid-related deaths at 713,350, followed by Brazil with 601,011, India (450,782), Mexico (282,086) and Russia (217,372).

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths are Russia with 957, followed by the US with 255 and Iran with 222.

Taking into account excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.