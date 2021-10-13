At least 238 million cases of Covid-19 registered worldwide

AFP

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,853,570 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 238,150,550 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic’s overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 4,938 new deaths and 363,887 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 973 new deaths, followed by United States with 722 and Ukraine with 352.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 714,060 deaths from 44,456,144 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 601,213 deaths from 21,582,738 cases, India with 450,963 deaths from 33,985,920 cases, Mexico with 282,227 deaths from 3,725,242 cases, and Russia with 218,345 deaths from 7,832,964 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 606 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 334, Republic of North Macedonia with 329, Montenegro with 317, Hungary with 314, and Bulgaria with 312.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,502,762 deaths from 45,350,368 cases, Europe 1,338,152 deaths from 69,734,079 infections, and Asia 851,766 deaths from 54,777,022 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 742,246 deaths from 46,111,595 cases, Africa 213,453 deaths from 8,372,128 cases, Middle East 202,817 deaths from 13,596,899 cases, and Oceania 2,374 deaths from 208,468 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies. bur-bla/tup