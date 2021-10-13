Reitumetse Makwea
Digital Intern
2 minute read
13 Oct 2021
6:15 am
Covid-19

Numerous factors influence slow vaccination rates

As Covid vaccination rates slow down, vaccine hesitancy has increasingly entered the news, alongside discussions around the pandemic.

Picture: iStock
However, according to experts, it was a “big mistake” to only consider vaccine hesitancy when many more factors influence vaccination rates. In a virtual Nobel-inspired lecture, former chair of the government’s ministerial advisory committee on Covid, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, said other factors included the lack of supply, misinformation and failure to manufacture vaccines, even when there are enough resources. “One of the mistakes we have made as a country, among the many things we could have done differently, would be quite a long list. But I think we should have taken a stronger position in trying to make a...

