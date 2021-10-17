Covid-19: 619 new cases and 7 deaths recorded in SA

Citizen Reporter

There were 619 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in South Africa on Saturday, according the Department of Health.

There were also seven more Covid-related deaths recorded.

The cumulative number of cases in the country now stands at 2,916,179, while the total deaths is 88,587.

A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 916 179 with 619 new cases reported. Today 7 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 88 587 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 804 676 with a recovery rate of 96,2% pic.twitter.com/8b32l00ZvE — Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 16, 2021

The Health Department’s statistics shows that KwaZulu-Natal has the most active cases (8,307).

Here are the number of active cases in each province:

KwaZulu-Natal – 8,307

Western Cape – 4,639

Gauteng – 1,065

Limpopo – 1,147

Mpumalanga – 386

Eastern Cape – 830

Free State – 2,999

Northern Cape – 2,184

North West – 1,359

There have been 20,179,370 vaccine doses administered to date. Of those, 224,212 were administered in the last 24 hours.

ALSO READ: South Africa hits 20 million vaccination milestone

South Africa on Friday reached the milestone of 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine being administered in the country.

This means that around 35% of the country’s adult population is at least partially vaccinated.

More than 4.8 million dead

The coronavirus has killed at least 4,888,121 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources on Friday.

The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths at 723,764, followed by Brazil with 602,669, India 451,980, Mexico 284,008 and Russia 222,315.

Taking into account excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organisation estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Additional reporting by AFP

NOW READ: 12-17 cohort can get vaccinated from next week, without mom’s permission