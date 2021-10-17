Covid-19: 619 new cases and 7 deaths recorded in SA

There were 619 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in South Africa on Saturday, according the Department of Health.
There were also seven more Covid-related deaths recorded.
The cumulative number of cases in the country now stands at 2,916,179, while the total deaths is 88,587.
The Health Department’s statistics shows that KwaZulu-Natal has the most active cases (8,307).
Here are the number of active cases in each province:
- KwaZulu-Natal – 8,307
- Western Cape – 4,639
- Gauteng – 1,065
- Limpopo – 1,147
- Mpumalanga – 386
- Eastern Cape – 830
- Free State – 2,999
- Northern Cape – 2,184
- North West – 1,359
There have been 20,179,370 vaccine doses administered to date. Of those, 224,212 were administered in the last 24 hours.
South Africa on Friday reached the milestone of 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine being administered in the country.
This means that around 35% of the country’s adult population is at least partially vaccinated.
More than 4.8 million dead
The coronavirus has killed at least 4,888,121 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources on Friday.
The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths at 723,764, followed by Brazil with 602,669, India 451,980, Mexico 284,008 and Russia 222,315.
Taking into account excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organisation estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.
Additional reporting by AFP
